Clinton Township Board of Trustees approve tactical house budget item

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published September 12, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Clinton Township Board of Trustees has given the township’s Police Department the go ahead for some equipment shopping, adding $65,000 to its budget for the purchase of a tactical house.

The allocation came during the board’s Sept. 8 meeting.

The tactical house, as outlined in a memo to the board, would be a 1,400-square-foot prefabricated structure with movable walls, allowing for training in a variety of interior configurations. It would be placed inside the police station’s pole barn. The cost of the structure would be reimbursed using state funds and the tactical house would be purchased through the township’s bidding process.

“Drones, dogs, people; they’ll all get to practice here, and it’s a great opportunity,” Trustee Julie Matuzak said. “It uses an existing building. They’re not using live rounds in this facility, so there is not an insurance issue or bothering the neighbors. I just think it’s a great demonstration of using township resources and getting more out of them.”

Matuzak mentioned the facility could be used for training with other township departments. A representative for the Clinton Township Police Department said there are currently no plans for this but did not rule out the possibility.

Utility variance request

Trustees also approved a variance for water utilities at a proposed commercial development along Hall Road.

Planners for “Milestone Plaza,” located east of Elizabeth Road on M-59, proposed a plan that would see the development connect to water and sewer utilities along nearby residential Pohlman Street rather than hooking up to the water main along M-59.

“Clinton Township ordinance requires that water main and sanitary sewer and must extend along the entire frontage of a parcel … (t)he intent of this ordinance is to allow for future development of properties to have reasonable access to public utilities,” Township Clerk Kim Meltzer said. “The proposed layout meets the intent of the ordinance of providing public water and sanitary sewer to the southerly adjacent properties. The parcel on the west side of Elizabeth Road is fully developed and has access to public water and sewer, so there is no need for additional public utilities along this parcel frontage.”

The variance was approved unanimously.

Special assessment public hearing scheduling

On Sept. 8, trustees scheduled a public hearing for the police and fire special assessment to be held at the Monday, Sept. 22 board meeting. The assessment would raise 5 mills for the township’s Police Department and 4 mills for the township’s Fire Department from real property as well as 2.5 and 2 mills respectively from real property, raising over $35 million between the two departments.

The taxable value of real property is calculated on an annual basis.