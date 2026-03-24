Clinton Township Board of Trustees approve e-bike ordinance

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published March 24, 2026

Trustee Shannon King speaks to the Clinton Township Board of Trustees on March 16 about an ordinance regulating e-bikes on township property. Presented in the background are signs that could be displayed in township parks to help educate parkgoers about proper e-bike etiquette. Photo by Dean Vaglia

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Clinton Township Board of Trustees approved a revised version of an ordinance regulating electric bicycles at its March 16 meeting.

Initially brought to the board at the March 2 meeting, Trustee Shannon King and the committee behind the ordinance made several changes following feedback from fellow trustees and others.

“We listened to everyone (who provided feedback) and made a couple tweaks,” King said. “We had Linda (McGrail), our township attorney, adjust the definitions so it would be a little more clear and up-front to everyone as far as what actually is an e-bike and how we’re considering that within the township.”

Other changes made included requiring riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet, establishing a 10 mph speed limit for the electric bikes on township property, placing limits on how electric bikes can be used in township parks and establishing civil penalty fines for ordinance violations. The included documentation for the ordinance also includes examples of signage that could go up in township parks to inform residents of how to properly and respectfully use their bikes — an inclusion that swayed Trustee Bruce Wade, who previously advocated for a ban of the bikes, to support the ordinance.

“The committee really did a very thorough job,” Wade said. “I know when I was there, I asked a lot of questions, and they really did their homework on it. It was a very, very productive committee … The main thing that I got out of this, and Mr. King was 100% right on this, is it’s an education and etiquette message that we really have to get across because, I don’t want to stereotype young people, but I think young people just have to get some education behind them before they get on those bikes and travel through the community.”

Trustees unanimously approved the ordinance. King has been adamant that the committee’s work is not over and there is more work to be done on the education side of the matter.

2026-27 Budget

Trustees also passed the budget for the township’s upcoming fiscal year.

Introduced at the March 2 meeting, changes made to the budget from its first presented draft include amendments to the supervisor’s department budget to accommodate the elimination of an office clerk II position and the creation of a Senior Staff Secretary position, thus increasing General Fund expenditures by $3,660.

Roads and bridges

Trustees held a public hearing and approved applying for Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant funding to update two bridges and build pathways within George George Park.

The $3.7 million project, which would cost the township around $700,000 if state and regional transportation grants come through, would replace two aging golf cart bridges with ADA accessible bridges and replace a pathway along Groesbeck Highway with one that goes under the road.

During the public comment period, the subject of possibly reducing Moravian Drive to 25 mph due to the condition of the road was entertained. Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem said he would discuss a possible change with the Macomb County Department of Roads, which has authority over Moravian Drive.

Trustee Dan Kress voted against applying for the grant funds. Kress mentioned the township does not own George George Park and could not justify making improvements on the leased property.