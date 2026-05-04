Race to raise money for Restored Heart Foundation

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published May 4, 2026

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HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Run Like a Mother is back to help raise money for a charity and offer a great way to find wellness.

Deanna Skelcy, an owner of Eastside Racing Company, said the race begins at Prentiss Pointe Apartments and the apartment complex is offering their residents a chance to win a bike if they participate. The complex is located at 39111 Prentiss Street.

Skelcy said the apartment complex is a partner for the event and that years ago a person on staff was involved with the race.

A press release stated that the event began in 2006 as a fundraiser. The release stated that the event has grown “into a meaningful tradition rooted in connection, wellness, and giving back.”

It fundraised for the Harrison Township Parks and Recreation Department and originally started at Saint Hubert’s Church. The event took a break and started up again in 2017, fundraising for Helping Ensure Addicts Live, or H.E.A.L.

“Now, in 2026, the 20th Anniversary Run Like a Mother 5k and 1 Mile returns once again with partner Eastside Racing Company and brings fresh energy and purpose to this beloved community event,” the press release stated.

Skelcy said the organization they are raising money for this year is very new. It’s called the Restored Heart Foundation.

“It has to deal with people who have gone through trauma of different kinds,” Skelcy said. “So they just provide support for those individuals in whatever way that they can.”

The race includes a 5K and a 1-mile route. Participants can also attend virtually if they want to support but cannot be there.

Early packet pickup and registration will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday May 17. On race day May 17, packet pickup and registration start at 8:30 a.m., the 1-mile race begins at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 10:00 a.m. Registration includes a short-sleeve shirt, a finisher medal and a hot dog lunch following the race.

Skelcy said she is excited for the race. She said they are up to around 90 participants so far.

To register, go to erc.race.com.

Skelcy said if people come race morning, they can take cash or a Venmo payment and participants can also register online. Participants can also find more information about the charity at that website as well.

“Whether you’re running, walking, volunteering, or simply cheering from the sidelines, this family-friendly event is a great way to come together and support a meaningful cause,” the press release stated.