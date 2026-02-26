Clawson to host open house regarding pipeline project affecting 4 communities

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published February 26, 2026

File photo

Advertisement

CLAWSON — Residents are being invited to an open house to discuss Consumers Energy’s Four Cities Metro Pipeline Project from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4 at the Hunter Community Center, 509 Fisher Court in Clawson.

The project team will be present at the open house to review maps and timelines and answer any questions. Dinner will also be provided.

“Residents may wish to consider attending the Consumers Energy Four Cities Metro Pipeline Project open house to learn more about the project and how it could affect their neighborhood,” Susan Moffitt, mayor of Clawson, said via email. “The open house offers an opportunity to review project plans, understand anticipated timelines, and ask questions directly of company representatives.”

The project is also going to affect Royal Oak, Madison Heights and Warren. Residents from those cities are welcome at the open house, though the information will be geared toward Clawson.

According to the Consumers Energy website, consumersenergy.com, the project is being done to modernize the natural gas system to improve safety and reliability. Eight miles of distribution pipeline will be placed in Oakland and Macomb counties.

The project is going to take four years, according to the website, and will replace 24-inch steel pipeline that “dates back to the 1950’s.”

Construction of roughly 2-mile sections will begin in 2026, according to the Consumers Energy website, and will continue into 2029. Construction will start each year in the spring and end in time for the winter season.

Work in Clawson and Royal Oak will begin first on parts of Nakota Road and Washington Avenue and all of Lexington Boulevard.

“For those interested in staying informed about potential construction impacts, safety measures, traffic considerations, and property restoration plans, attending can be a helpful way to gather information and share feedback,” Moffitt said via email.

On the Clawson city website, it says that people have to RSVP for the event; however, people can still come to the event after the RSVP date that was set for Feb. 25. For more information, visit cityofclawson.com.



