Clawson PD prepares for accreditation assessment May 18

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published May 18, 2026

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CLAWSON — The Clawson Police Department is asking for the public to submit comments about the department in light of its accreditation assessment on May 18.

The Clawson PD is preparing for a team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission to examine all aspects of the Clawson Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

“There’s 130 standards that we have to make sure that we achieve and that we align with in order to receive the accreditation,” Police Chief Kellie Bauss said. “Receiving the accreditation and following these standards results in greater accountability within the Police Department and streamlines our policies and procedures.”

The Clawson Police Department achieved initial accreditation in 2023, as this process happens every three years, according to Bauss.

The accreditation program director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police is Matt Silverthorn, according to a Clawson police press release.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies,” Silverthorn said in a prepared statement. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Bauss said that achieving accreditation is not easy and can be an important indicator of the professionalism of the department and individual officers.

“It provides clarity for our officers and builds confidence within the organization and ensures that we are meeting established standards while delivering the highest level of service to our community,” Bauss said. “Meeting these standards takes a tremendous amount of work, and we are very proud to have achieved accreditation the first time around. We are equally confident in our ability to meet those standards again. Accreditation is definitely something to be proud of.”

As part of the final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team, a Clawson PD press release states. Comments can be submitted via email or telephone by calling (248) 655-4450 on Monday, May 18, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Email comments can be sent to Sergeant Jody Horne at jhorne@cityofclawson.com

According to the press release, telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the commission’s standards. A copy of the standards are available to view at the Clawson Police Department, 425 N. Main St. in Clawson. Contact Bauss for more information at (248) 655-4454.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Clawson PD is requested to email the accreditation program manager at msilverthorn@michiganpolicechiefs.org, or to write the Michigan Law Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Parkway, Suite 600, Okemos, MI, 48864.

“Accreditation also results in greater accountability within the agency, and part of that is transparency with the public,” Bauss said. “It’s important that the public call in and provide information to the assessors. We are confident in the work that we do and in our compliance with the standards. We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with our businesses, residents and visitors, and we remain committed to providing exceptional service to the community.”

Following this in-person assessment, the Clawson Police Department will go before the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission sometime within the next few months for final assessment.

For more information, visit cityofclawson.com.



