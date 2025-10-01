City launches green initiative with automotive company

A ribbon-cutting was held Sept. 15 to celebrate a partnership between the city and AGS Automotive, kicking off the city’s Inspiring Green Initiative.

Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published October 1, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — In September, Sterling Heights entered into a partnership with AGS Automotive to kick off the city’s Inspiring Green Initiative.

According to a release, the initiative was created to lead, educate and inspire sustainable living by engaging businesses, organizations and residents in supporting activities like expanding urban green spaces and promoting sustainable landscaping, including stormwater management.

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said the initiative helps drive the city’s commitment to creating a sustainable future.

“The Inspiring Green Initiative allows us to transform roadways and public spaces into greener, healthier environments that will benefit residents for generations,” he said in a statement.

With a donation of $30,000, AGS became the first Inspire Partner in the program. The donation helped to plant more than 90 new trees in the medians along 18 1/2 Mile Road.

According to the press release from the city, the initiative offers three levels of partnership.

Taylor said the partnership demonstrates what happens when the city and businesses work together.

Joe Loparco, co-president of AGS, commended the city’s vision and passion.

“We believe it’s important to contribute to the communities where we live and work, and this effort is a perfect example of how we can help create a better environment for all,” he said in a statement.

The initiative was reportedly inspired by the city’s revamped Adopt-A-Road program. It expands beyond litter clean-up to emphasize sustainability and environmental stewardship, the press release states.