City engineer retires after nearly five decades

At the Farmington Hills City Council meeting Aug. 11, Jim Cubera and his wife Mary K., center front row, celebrate the proclamation he received for 48 years of service as a city engineer.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published August 18, 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS — Jim Cubera, city engineer, started his career with the city of Farmington Hills in May 1977, and will conclude his tenure of more than 48 years Aug. 29.

He began working as an engineer shortly before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from what was then the University of Detroit.

He reviewed site plans for new buildings and developments that came to Farmington Hills, including subdivisions, offices, industrial parks and businesses. He made sure they complied with city requirements, and over time, his efforts transformed the skyline and roadways of the once rural community.

In the late ‘70s or early ‘80s, he took Howard Road — then a gravel rural road with an apple orchard to the north — and transformed it, creating the space where Bosch Engineering North America stands today. The street was renamed Hills Tech Drive to reflect the major industries that now occupy the 2-mile stretch.

“My first designs included the Howard Road paving project and the Briar Hill sanitary sewer project,” he said. “Those were the first projects I was allowed to design and call my own.”

The former Howard Road was designed with vertical and horizontal curves, and concrete pavement was installed.

“I am really proud (that) a lot of that concrete is still there nearly 50 years later,” Cubera said. “That’s a pretty good statement to say that the road has longevity.”

Several years ago, he was instrumental in a project that stopped the flooding on Halstead Road south of 14 Mile Road. According to Cubera, the area would flood about 60 times a year, closing the road each time. Today, the situation has dramatically improved.

“If it (the road) is closed more than one time a year, that’s a lot,” Cubera said.

The Canal Drain near Grand River Avenue and 10 Mile Road was also prone to flooding. Cubera and his engineering team worked with the county’s Water Resources Commissioner to install larger pipes, detention basins and other infrastructure that helped reduce flooding.

“It improved the quality of life,” Cubera said. “These projects have the most impact on residents and people in the area.”

That impact was noted by city leaders.

“You have made such an impact on this city. Your work is everywhere, and that’s a rare thing to see the amount of influence one person has had,” said City Councilman Randy Bruce.

At the Aug. 11 Farmington Hills City Council meeting, Mayor Theresa Rich gave the long-time city employee a proclamation that was read by City Councilman Michael Bridges.

“A pillar of the Farmington Hills Public Services Team and the longest serving city employee to date, Jim quickly established himself as a trusted expert and valued contributor,” Bridges said.

Cubera attributes his success to wife, Mary K.

“I am really appreciative and thankful for my wife for her kindness, support and love over the years,” he said.

He also credits a former Farmington Hills city clerk for influencing his career path.

“I really was appreciative of City Clerk Floyd Cairns, who I got to know in my early years, and that meant a lot to me,” Cubera said. “People like him helped me gravitate toward working for a municipality.”

During retirement, the former city engineer looks forward to traveling more with his wife.

“Our goal was to see all 50 states, and we’re up to 37 or 38,” he said.

Cubera is an avid gardener, who has a passion for growing flowers and vegetables.

He and his wife also plan to spend more time with their five grandkids, enjoying their involvement in dance, choir, baseball, soccer and hockey.

“You’ve done a great job,” Bruce told Cubera. “I hope you have a wonderful retirement. Thank you for everything you have done for the city.”

