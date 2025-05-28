City adds new parking fee at Innovation Hills

Visitors will now be charged a fee to park in the lot at Innovation Hills.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published May 28, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — Residents and visitors will now be charged a fee to park at Innovation Hills.

The city announced the paid parking plan — which City Council approved April 7 — via social media in early May.

Starting May 27, the city is introducing a parking fee of $1.50 per hour for the Innovation Hills parking lot. The fee will be collected through a contactless system called ParkMobile.

“ParkMobile is a very user-friendly and convenient way for people to pay for the parking via the app, scanning the QR code on the park signage, texting or calling, so it ensures accessibility for all user types,” said Parks Division Manager Dennis Andrews. “It requires zero upfront investment, there’s no booth that’s needed, and there’s no build-out of infrastructure needed to support it. Essentially, it’s signage that will be posted in the parking lot, as well as the main entryways into the park.”

To avoid hourly fees, park-goers can opt to purchase an annual Rochester Hills Parks Pass for unlimited access to Innovation Hills, Spencer and Bloomer parks. Resident passes cost $35, or $20 for seniors, military and handicap passes. Non-resident passes cost $70, or $40 for seniors, military and handicap passes. The passes are available for purchase at rochesterhills.org/parkspass.

Those who want to enjoy the park for free, and don’t mind a bit of a commute, can still walk or bike, or use the free lot on the opposite side of Hamlin Road for free entry into the park.

The city’s Parks and Natural Resources Director Ken Elwert said over 450,000 people visit the park each year.

“It really is over and above our expectations,” he said.

The 100-acre park, at 2800 W. Hamlin Road, features a variety of nature trails and play areas. The park includes a wooden boardwalk that is kept clear year-round, as well as a paved trail, a rustic trail, and a pond with a water feature. The park features an all-abilities playground centered with a multi-level tree-shaped playhouse. The city also recently added a suspension bridge over the Clinton River, which connects to a forested nature path. New restroom facilities, funded in part by a $250,000 allocation from the Oakland County Board of Commissioners and a $250,000 grant through Oakland County Parks, are currently in progress.

When City Council President Ryan Deel entered Innovation Hills for the first time, he said he was “truly blown away at what an impressive park we had built.”

“Apparently, it wasn’t just me. It was also about 450,000 other people per year that we’re drawing into this park,” he said. “It turns out, when you think big and you build big and you build these great things, they become a regional destination, and that seems to be what we’ve done here with Innovation Hills.”

With people from all over the region visiting the park, Deel said the fee is needed.

“That’s why it becomes necessary (to charge for parking), because this park is seeing wear and tear at a much higher rate than what other parks would typically see, because it’s such a nice park and such a great place to bring your kids,” he said.

City officials estimate the parking fee will bring in $250,000 in net revenue per year to support the park operations and development.

“How we came up with the amount is very similar to the cost recoveries that we have in our other regional parks, such as Spencer Park or Borden Park. To support the operations and the investment the city continues to make in (Innovation Hills), we thought it was appropriate,” Elwert added.

Andrews said the city plans to hire an additional part-time staff person to educate the public on this, enforce parking regulations, and support other park duties.

“The goal is to educate the public, so we plan to adopt a warning notice for a limited time that will encourage folks to buy an annual pass,” he said.

For the first month the fee is in effect, there will also be a tent stationed at Innovation Hills during peak hours where visitors can ask questions or buy a pass on-site.

Rochester Hills also charges a fee for the use of Bloomer Park and Spencer Park.

For more information about Innovation Hills, visit www.rochesterhills.org/innovationhills.