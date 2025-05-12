Cities will honor fallen veterans with Memorial Day parades, ceremonies

The Roseville Police Honor Guard pays its respects.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 12, 2025

The 2024 Eastpointe Memorial Day Parade is led by vehicles from the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society Museum. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ROSEVILLE/EASTPOINTE — This Memorial Day, May 26, residents will have the opportunity to remember fallen soldiers through parades that both Roseville and Eastpointe will hold on the holiday.

Roseville

The Roseville Memorial Day parade on May 26 will begin at 10 a.m. at Roseville High School, 17855 Common Road. The route will travel east toward the Roseville Fire Department headquarters at 18750 Common Road. After the parade, a ceremony will be held in the City Hall complex, 29777 Gratiot Ave.

Volunteers Matt Belz, Giannine Thomson and Laurie Whitton compose the Roseville Memorial Day Parade Committee. This year’s grand marshal is radio disc jockey Doug Podell, of WLLZ. Belz knew Podell when they worked together at WRIF.

“The grand marshal’s function is to draw publicity to the parade,” Belz said. “He was gracious enough to accept the invitation. To this day he’s an extremely popular on-air personality on WLLZ.”

Belz said that about 30 participants have registered so far for the parade. There is still time to participate. Forms are available at rosevillememorialdayparade.com. For more information, email rsvlmiparade@gmail.com.

Most participants are returning from previous years, including the Macomb County Sheriff’s Mounted Division and Van’s Towing.

“The Midwest Jeep Junkies always have a bunch, and the school marching bands, they’re always really awesome,” Belz said.

Belz said some new participants registered this year, including the Perfect Gentlemen’s Club charity, Sittin’ Pretty Pet Spa, the Roseville Eagles Wrestling Club and state Rep. Mai Xiong, D-Warren, who represents the 13th District, which includes Roseville, the eastern part of Warren, and parts of St. Clair Shores.

While putting on the annual parade is a lot of work, “It’s so worth it to go down Common and see the kids smiling and the kids waving,” Belz said.

His favorite part of the morning is the ceremony at City Hall. Dan Heaton, senior master sergeant, 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, will be the guest speaker.

“We honor all of the Roseville soldiers that have passed in combat,” Belz said. “We display photos. About 30 residents killed in active duty are honored. That’s going back to all the wars.”

Eastpointe

The Eastpointe Memorial Day parade also will be on May 26. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society Museum, 16600 Stephens Road, east of Gratiot Avenue, and end with a closing ceremony at Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens.

The nonprofit Association of Community, Fraternal & Veterans Organizations organizes and funds the parade, including the costs of police and Department of Public Works employees and advertising.

“It’s a great family event,” said ACFVO Secretary Sarah Lucido, also Macomb County Commissioner, D-District 13, which represents Eastpointe, Warren and the southern part of St. Clair Shores. “We have been working hard to grow and make it better every year. It’s nice that kids can get out and see people from the community. It really highlights our community and businesses from Eastpointe.”

State Sen. Veronica Klinefelt, D-Eastpointe; the Eastpointe Fire Department; the Eastpointe Lions Club; and members of the Eastpointe Community Schools Board of Education are expected to walk in the parade among many other organizations and businesses. Lucido said this year’s parade grand marshal is Eastpointe resident Tyrone Rayford.

“He will be the leading car in the parade,” Lucido said. “We always try to find someone who was active in the military.”

The closing ceremony at Spindler Park will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. There are plans for Lucido to emcee the event and Mayor Michael Klinefelt to address the attendees. The Odd Fellows Eastwood Lodge No. 496 will host a hot dog picnic.

Donors who would like to support the parade can make a $25 donation to help cover parade expenses. To be a community supporter, visit acfvo.com/donate. Anyone interested in participating can visit acfvo.com/app.