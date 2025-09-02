In-Focus Advertorial | Published September 2, 2025

Photo provided

ROCHESTER HILLS — From ancient civilizations to modern times, jewelry has held deep cultural significance. The tradition of crafting jewelry from gold and precious stones originated in ancient Egypt and today, it continues to be an expression of personal style and sentiment.

Nihrou (Nick) Ammari, the owner of Cinderella Jewelers, has more than 40 years of experience in the jewelry industry. His expertise encompasses the design, production, repair, and appraisal of precious gemstones and metals, custom creations and heritage pieces. Growing up in Syria, Ammari displayed remarkable talent from a young age, handcrafting delicate gold chains and refining his skills in the cutting, inlay, setting, polishing, embossing, and fabrication of fine jewelry.

Ammari takes great pride in collaborating with customers to create unique pieces for special occasions. He emphasizes a commitment to understanding the individual needs and preferences of each client while offering competitive pricing and prompt — often same day — repair and appraisal services.

Cinderella Jewelers is located in the University Square Plaza, next to Trader Joe’s at the corner of Adams Road and Walton Boulevard. The store was previously known as Gramercy Park Jewelers.

The name “Cinderella” was inspired by his daughter, Lily. “She finds beauty in everything,” Ammari said. “The name resonated with me because jewelry and ornate treasures are not just about beauty, it is an experience of the magical transformation when inner worth is made visible to the world:

The are so many ways and forms to symbolize your special relationships and moments in life. Nick Ammari, with his desire to exceed the customer expectations in every aspect, will help you discover what you are looking for.

Cinderella Jewelers is located at 3116 Walton Blvd. in Rochester Hills. For more information, call (248) 375-9823.