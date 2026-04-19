Changes coming to SMART in Macomb

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published April 19, 2026

A SMART bus shows new FAST route number signage: a square around the route number. This is to make it easier to tell FAST and local routes apart. Photo provided by SMART

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MACOMB COUNTY — On April 20, changes will be coming to the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation bus services in Macomb County.

Made as part of SMART’s ongoing SMARTer Mobility initiative, the changes will see a stop on the Gratiot FAST route (561) being added at the 11 Mile Road Costco, the Kercheval–Harper route (610) will be extended north to Mount Clemens and North River Park & Ride and the Fifteen Mile Crosstown route (780) will be extended east to maintain service coverage.

SMART will also introduce updated FAST route signage, featuring clearly boxed route numbers to help riders more easily distinguish between FAST and local service at a distance.

“These service enhancements are an important step in strengthening how Macomb County residents connect to jobs, services, and communities across the region,” John Paul Rea, deputy county executive from Macomb County and SMART Board Chair, said via press release. “Working alongside the communities we serve SMART is expanding access to key corridors like Gratiot, and improving connections to major retail hubs, job centers and destinations such as Mount Clemens. We’re making transit a more adaptable and reliable option for residents throughout the county.”

Riders are encouraged to review updated route maps and schedules ahead of the April 20 service change. Additional information is available at smartmovesus.org.