Center Line wrapping up park improvements, more planned

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published April 22, 2026

A number of upgrades are being completed at parks across Center Line, including upgraded pavilions. Photo by Brian Wells

Construction on new tennis and pickleball courts at Memorial Park is nearing completion. Photo by Brian Wells

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CENTER LINE — The city of Center Line is nearing completion on more than $4 million in upgrades across its parks system, with projects at Rotary, Lions and Memorial parks largely finished and additional improvements in progress.

According to a press release from the city, the work stems from a capital improvement plan developed alongside a parks and recreation master plan, with input from residents helping shape priorities.

Recent upgrades include new walking paths, playgrounds and tree plantings at Rotary and Lions parks, along with expanded improvements at Memorial Park such as pavilion upgrades, new pickleball and tennis courts, rain and butterfly gardens and parking lot improvements.

At Memorial Field, the city added new lighting, rebuilt the playing surface and upgraded underground infrastructure.

Construction on the pickleball and tennis courts at Memorial Park is nearly complete, the release states, along with the conversion of walking paths from asphalt to concrete. A separate project to add brick pavers and a prairie garden along the park’s northwest service road is also in progress.

Shawn Massaria, Center Line’s parks and recreation director, said the enhancements are designed to improve safety, accessibility and the overall playing experience.

“Pickleball has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and we are committed to meeting the needs of our residents by providing high-quality, modern facilities,” she said. “These upgrades will ensure that Memorial Park remains a vibrant and welcoming space for recreation, fitness and community connection.”

City Manager Dennis Champine said the vast majority of the funding came from outside sources.

“We have been very fortunate to have strong partnerships with Center Line’s past and present state and federal representatives,” he said.

According to Champine, more than 99% of the more than $4 million in funding came through various non-local tax funding resources, such as Community Development Block Grants and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

In a statement, Mayor Bob Binson called the city’s parks “jewels” that attract both residents and visitors.

“We are so proud of what our Parks and Recreation has to offer, and grateful of our funding partners and those who work so tirelessly to complete the upgrades,” he said.

Massaria said the construction is expected to be completed by the end of May.