Center Line Lions Club pancake breakfast stacks up

Center Line Lions Club Vice President John Hanselman, left, and Center Line Mayor Bob Binson, treasurer of the Lions Club, serve up stacks of pancakes April 12 at Center Line High School.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published April 22, 2026

A number of Center Line High School students volunteered to help at the pancake breakfast to earn community service hours. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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CENTER LINE — The Center Line Lions Club spent the morning of April 12 flipping pancakes inside the Center Line High School cafeteria.

Continuing its mission of helping others, the service organization held its 69th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.

Club Vice President John Hanselman, Center Line Mayor Bob Binson and Center Line City Council member Peter Harenski were among the cooks who served up stacks of pancakes. Several Center Line High School students also volunteered their time and other Lions members were on site to welcome guests.

“It was great. We were busy and saw lots of new people,” Hanselman said. “This is the most well-attended pancake breakfast in years.”

The fundraiser received support not just from the local community, but also from Lions Club members from other cities.

“It’s nice to have the support from other Lions Club and communities to help fulfill the mission of the Lions Club,” Hanselman said.

Guests enjoyed conversation, scrambled eggs, sausages and pancakes — including some with blueberries and chocolate chips.

“It was fabulous. I had the blueberry pancakes,” said Center Line resident Sharon Lingenfelter, who attended with family members. “I come every year. It’s great they have all of this in the community here. You run into a lot of people you know.”

The Center Line Lions Club is part of the Lions Clubs International. The club supports various nonprofit organizations that help individuals with autism and with seeing and hearing impairments. Providing glasses is one service offered.

“We collect glasses and give them to people who need them,” Club President Tom Laczynski said. “We have vouchers for eyeglass places.”

The Penrickton Center for Blind Children in Taylor, Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills and the Lions Bear Lake Camp in Lapeer are among the organizations the Center Line Lions Club supports with monetary donations. Members also raise scholarship money for Center Line High School graduates.

“That is really cool,” said Warren resident Lisa Ludwig, who brought her neighbor Kathleen Voight. “It’s good food for a good cause. It’s a busy, happy place. It’s kind of cool that many people are here.”

“It’s very good,” Voight said. “I’m very happy to be here.”

The Center Line Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Center Line Recreation Center, 25355 Lawrence Ave. However, Hanselman said the group’s May 19 meeting will be held at the Center Line Public Schools Victory Garden. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building at 26400 Arsenal St., in Center Line. Last fall, the Lions Club donated a shed to the Victory Garden to be used as an outdoor learning classroom, tools and gardening supplies. The shed will officially be donated at the May meeting.

The club welcomes the public to attend the monthly meetings. Hanselman said the club is always looking for new members “who have a passion for our mission” to join. Frances Gagnon joined the organization four years ago. Her husband Marc Gagnon is also a member.

“I loved it. You meet people. You meet high school kids,” said Gagnon, a dog lover who wants to learn more about the Leader Dogs for the Blind.