Center Line teachers find themselves in ‘Academy Jeopardy’

Contestants in the first round — (from left) Team A’s Judy Chapman, Team B’s Angela Oliver, and Team C’s Lanae Kru — look at the clue on the screen before Kruk gave the correct answer.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published August 30, 2025

Robert Resio broke the tie-breaker, giving Team B the win. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

CENTER LINE — A group of Center Line Public School educators were tested on their knowledge of the district when they became contestants on “Academy Jeopardy” during a professional development day Aug. 26.

With sound effects, buzzers and a game board, the trivia game — based on the famed NBC game show “Jeopardy” — helped usher in the new school year, scheduled to begin Sept. 2. An enthusiastic audience of teachers and support staff cheered on the panel.

In “Jeopardy,” contestants are given clues in the form of answers, and they must identify the person, place, thing, or idea that the clue describes by phrasing each response in the form of a question.

“It’s meant to keep people involved,” Superintendent Joseph Haynes said. “It’s a fun way of making sure people understand the importance of the Academy.”

The teachers — in three teams of five players — competed for prizes as Haynes read the “clues” inside the Center Line High School auditorium. Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Carey Crocker kept score while Director of Technology Gary Oke served as the announcer.

“Team A” included Bret Davis, Genevieve Gelle, Ashlee Norton, Judy Chapman and Dylan Abraham.

Shawna Rembold, Chanel Maloney, Angelina Robb, Angela Oliver and Robert Resio made up “Team B.”

Christel Cook, Jeff Herrell, Lanae Kruk, Derrick Jackson and Kayla Masters played for “Team C.”

The six categories were “You’re Only as Old as You Feel,” “It’s Elementary My Dear Watson,” “It All Smells Like Potpourri,” “Everyone Always Forgets the Middle Child,” “Alumni or Alumnus” and “High Expectations are the Key.”

The team members were competitive and answered most of the clues correctly with the occasional miss. Many questions centered on the Center Line High School Academy and how the elementary and middle school teachers are preparing students for high school.

The Academy consists of two sections: the Academy of Industry, Technology and Innovation, and the Academy of Health and Human Services. With eight pathways, the Academy — celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2026 — is designed to prepare students for college and careers by giving students the opportunity to learn in the context of related career fields and possibly earn career certifications.

Among the trivia, it was noted that over 95% of the high school’s freshmen visit Saginaw Valley State University as part of their curriculum, and there is a brand-new 911 dispatch and criminology class in the first responders pathway at the high school this year. As the game continued, it was confirmed that engineering is the pathway with the highest numbers of students enrolled.

“Last year, 125 students were in the engineering pathway, approximately 30% of the high school students,” Haynes said.

Haynes went old school on the group by giving clues on Center Line’s history. One clue: “Michigan once designated school districts by city name and a number. CLPS was once named this.” The answer, Warren District No. 2, stumped the players.

“We officially became Center Line Public Schools in 1959,” Haynes said.

Another clue: “This granddaddy is CLPS’ oldest building and turned 100 years old this year.” Answer: Ellis.

In the end, Team B was victorious and finished in first place.

Prior to the game, Haynes talked about the upcoming school year with staff. He also brought in high school students, junior Apollo Credit and senior Olivia Copeland, who shared their experiences thus far in the district. Neither started out successfully academically but said they were able to turn themselves around, took school more seriously and improved their grades. They also thanked staff for their success.

The professional development day also gave administrators the chance to introduce new staff members to the district. After “Academy Jeopardy,” the teachers went to their respective schools for professional development day activities.