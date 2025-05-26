Center Line students know which way to ‘turn’

The 13 Center Line Public Schools Turn Around award recipients and those who nominated them attended the ceremony May 21 inside the Center Line High School media center.

Photo by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published May 26, 2025

Center Line High School Assistant Principals John Grob, right, and Klaressa Howery, left, honored junior Olivia Copeland with the Turn Around award. Photo by Maria Allard

Center Line High School educator Laura Phy Daly, left, became emotional when honoring senior Madelin Hoover with her Turn Around award. Photo by Maria Allard

CENTER LINE — It’s never too early to put yourself on the right path.

That is exactly what Peck Elementary third grader Nathaniel Carter is doing. As a new student this year, staff noticed his low self-esteem, his struggle to create peer relationships and how he couldn’t concentrate in class.

“In October, we sat down with his mom and implemented a game plan, which totally turned Nathanial’s life around,” teacher Josephine Leone said.

Carter has become a very responsible student who checks in each morning with staff, attends daily reading intervention and greets Leone every day with a hug or fist bump.

“Nathanial has begun making friends and I can’t remember the last time I’ve heard him speak negatively about himself,” Leone said.

Carter was one of 13 Center Line Public School students who received Turn Around awards for the 2024-2025 school year. A ceremony, along with breakfast, was held May 21 inside the Center Line High School media center. Family members were invited to attend.

District Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Shannon McBrady created the Turn Around program several years ago. The awards are presented every year to students in grades K-12 who have overcome obstacles to improve their grades, behaviors and social skills. Teachers, counselors, principals and support staff employees nominate the students.

“I appreciate all the teachers, counselors and social workers that came out this morning that saw something in a student and chose to acknowledge them here today. Teachers, I appreciate everything that you do. Your love for your students is evident,” McBrady said. “Students, I hope you feel loved. You’ve done a great job working and trying and failing and trying again and succeeding. We’re very, very proud of you.”

Crothers Elementary fifth grade student Cali Edgerson found herself in the middle of school drama last year while in fourth grade teacher Brandy Wright’s class. After a while, she found the drama “sometimes comes with its own challenges,” Wright said. So, Wright and Edgerson had many conversations about focusing on her goals, tuning out the drama and believing in herself. Edgerson took those discussions seriously.

“What I’ve seen this year is a young woman who has truly grown,” Wright said.

Edgerson is now a student in Angelina Robb’s class and continues to make strides.

Roose Elementary social worker Ruth Paster-Davis recognized fifth grader Joseph Kratz. Paster-Davis read a statement from Principal Andrea Kennedy, who couldn’t make the ceremony.

“At the start of his journey at Roose, Joe faced challenges with behavior and self-regulation. He had a hard time regulating his emotions and behavior once he became upset,” Paster-Davis said. “However, through perseverance, reflection and a commitment to personal growth, Joe, along with a lot of help from his amazing and extended family, has worked really hard and has demonstrated a lot of growth. Today, he is a role model for younger students and is a valuable member of our safety patrol.”

CLHS Assistant Principals John Grob and Klaressa Howery honored junior Olivia Copeland for her resilience, determination and growth.

“I never thought I would be here. I’ve always struggled with school so it’s really awkward for me to be getting an accomplishment in school,” Copeland said. “So being here, I’m giving myself a real big pat on my back. I would like to thank Ms. Howery. I would like to thank Ms. (Jennifer) De Smet for my love for writing. She provided me with many notebooks throughout the years. And I would like to thank Mr. Grob for listening to my drama, and Mr. (Jason) McKay.”

Crothers kindergartener Zakari Nash-Hudson, Roose third grader Evalynn Rice, Roose fifth grader Jace Lollar, Wolfe Middle School eighth graders Promise Jackson, Daniel Prochowski and Drew Summers, Academy 21 junior Milea Kostrzewa, Academy 21 senior KayLianna Cornell and CLHS senior Madelin Hoover also received Turn Around awards at the ceremony.

Reggie Harris, founder and owner of Shuga-Me Desserts, was the keynote speaker. Each award winner took home a cake from his company. The Academy 21 program was created several years ago as a hybrid virtual learning environment for high school students that had not been successful at Center Line High School.