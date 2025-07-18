Center Line man to stand trial for murder in shooting

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published July 18, 2025

Luke James Svacha

STERLING HEIGHTS — A man from Center Line was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on charges related to a February shooting at the Extended Stay America motel in Sterling Heights.

On Feb. 1, Luke James Svacha allegedly shot and killed JaJuan Marls, 24, of Detroit, at the motel on Van Dyke Avenue north of 14 Mile Road. After the shooting, Svacha reportedly fled to his Center Line home, where police spent hours trying to coax him to leave his house and surrender.

Svacha is facing one count of first-degree premeditated murder, punishable by life in prison; a felony weapons charge, punishable by up to five years in prison; and resisting and obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony.

On July 16, after a preliminary exam hearing that lasted several days, 41A District Court Judge Kim Wiegand ordered Svacha to stand trial in circuit court. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4 by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Servito.

Svacha’s attorney, Kenneth Vernier, did not return a request for comment.