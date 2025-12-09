Centenarian Rosie the Riveters celebrate milestones, help Toys for Tots

A cake recognizing several Rosie the Riveters is on display during a ceremony Nov. 23 at the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell.

METRO DETROIT — Toys for Tots kicked off its annual toy drive campaign on Nov. 23 with a celebration honoring the achievements of two local Rosie the Riveters at the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell, as “Santa is not the only hero in town.”

“When the world asked who would keep us safe and who would bring freedom and keep it alive, you rolled up your sleeves. You answered with thunder. You built the wings of liberty. You riveted the halls of hope, and you proved that courage wears any face and strength bears any load,” said State Rep. Jason Woolford, R-Howell.

“You truly were told that a woman’s place was in the home, but nevertheless, you showed up, and you showed up in the world, and you showed the world her place, and that was wherever that duty called, and you made a difference. It was different then, the very meaning of what a woman could be. America flew and fought and won because of you and because of these ladies we honor today. Your bandanas became banners, your sweat became sacred, and long after the last rivet was set, your spirit still holds this nation together today. God, we remember you, and we are forever in your debt, and we can do it because you did it. So, thank you, Rosies, thank you for your heart, your hearts and the greatest sacrifices that you made, and women like you made, so that we can be free here today,” Woolford said.

The kickoff event served as a surprise 101st birthday party for Delphine Tedeski Klaput, of Ypsilanti, who worked as a data technician at a plant in Baltimore, and it also featured the presentation of the Congressional Gold Medal to Maryellen Robbins, 101, for her service as a welder at a plant in Detroit.

The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the most prestigious awards given to a civilian in the United States. The medal dates back to 1776, with the first award being presented to George Washington. In order to receive the award, both the Senate and House of Representatives must vote to approve the designation, and it must be signed into law by the president. It is given as a symbol of the country’s appreciation for a person or group’s significant contributions to American history and culture.The Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act was signed into law in December 2020.

Rosie the Riveters from across the country were presented with this award on April 10, 2024, in Washington D.C. However, as not all living Rosies were known at that time, additional medals were made for those who would one day be discovered, such as Robbins.

“These ladies are very special. They stepped up by the millions to build tanks, guns, planes and ships so that our men could fight. And something very special happened last year in Washington, DC, when the Rosie the Riveters were presented with the Congressional Gold Medal. There was only one gold medal struck that is on display at the (National Museum of American History). But I have here a replica in bronze, an official replica in bronze from the United States Mint of the Rosie, the regular Congressional Gold Medal, for Maryellen Robbins,” said Jeannette Gutierrez of the Michigan Rosies.

Robbins said she was “overjoyed” to receive the award.

“I just can’t believe it,” she said. “That I caused all this. … To me it was a job and I wanted my husband home.”

Klaput said she was truly surprised that they held a birthday celebration for her.

“It was truly overwhelming. It was wonderful,” she said. “Never in my lifetime did I think I’d have anything like this done for me.”

Gary Dunn, Howell/Livingston County Toys for Tots coordinator and a national mentor for the program, said he has been working with the Rosies for a while now and decided to incorporate them into the kickoff celebration with the help of One Stop Veteran Resources.

Klaput said that she can relate to the children in need, as she once was one of them.

“I know how they feel,” Klaput said of the recipients of Toys for Tots. “They feel warm inside that somebody cares.”

Both Klaput and Robbins donated several toys to the cause during the event.

Klaput said she didn’t feel that when she was younger, so it is important to her to contribute to programs like Toys for Tots.

“They want to be involved with the kids so we are being more and more active towards it,” Dunn said.

Robbins said she enjoyed helping Toys for Tots to gather toys by her presence at the kickoff event. She said it is very important to her that every kid has a Christmas.

“I just wish I was younger, for then I could do more,” Klaput said.

Toys for Tots is actively collecting toys for children in need until Dec. 24. For more information on volunteering, donating to the program or to get assistance, visit toysfortots.org.