C & G Newspapers staffers recognized with 17 journalism awards

C & G Newspapers Staff Writers Maria Allard, Charity Meier, K. Michelle Moran and Dean Vaglia pose with their awards during the Society of Professional Journalists-Detroit Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism awards banquet at the San Marino Club in Troy May 14.

Photo by David Meier

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published May 22, 2025

METRO DETROIT — Seven C & G Newspapers staffers received 17 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists-Detroit Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism awards and the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Nearly 300 awardees were announced by SPJ Detroit at its Excellence in Journalism banquet at the San Marino Club in Troy May 14. The C & G journalists won their awards in the Print Class C division.

Maria Allard, a staff writer for the Eastsider, the Sterling Heights Sentry and the Warren Weekly, won first place in the feature reporting category of the Excellence in Journalism awards for “Behind the Wheel: Camping trails from the dusty roads of the Southwest to the Atlantic City Boardwalk.” Judges commented, “What a pleasure to read. The crazily exact details up high kept me reading to see where they came from. After that, a childhood worth of great stories.” Allard also took home second place in the general reporting category for the story, “Fallen GIs remembered an ocean away.”

“I was so happy to hear that I received two awards from SPJ for stories I loved writing and hoped our readers enjoyed,” Allard said. “I also want to congratulate my co-workers who earned awards. I know how hard we all work here at C & G Newspapers, and it’s nice when others notice that.”

Mike Koury, staff writer for the Woodward Talk, took first place in the consumer/watchdog reporting category for the article,“Ferndale bar lives to see another day.” Judges said, “Good reporting on the potential loss of a community business with interesting insight on the transfers of liquor licenses.” Koury also won first place in the open reporting category for “Ferndale voters reject Headlee millage restoration,” with judges commenting, “Solid coverage on an important local taxing issue.”

Koury said it’s “always nice to be recognized.”

“I’m flattered by both awards from SPJ Detroit and I appreciate the continued support and readership from everyone that reads the Woodward Talk,” he said.

Andy Kozlowski, staff writer for the Madison-Park News and Eastsider, won first place in the general reporting category of the Excellence in Journalism awards for the story, “City Hall conference room named after Lindell Ross.” Judges said, “What could have been a routine story about the honoring of a former city council member is transformed into thorough background reporting that sets the stage for the councilman’s reflections on the times.”

Kozlowski said he enjoyed meeting this former councilman from Madison Heights and learning about “how he served the people there by protecting parks and public health.”

“His life story made for great material,” he added.

Kozlowski also earned second place in the community/local news reporting category for the story “Animal rescue in crisis after its Facebook account is closed.”

“The Animal Welfare Society of Southeastern Michigan was at risk of closing after Facebook shut down its network,” Kozlowski said. “Thankfully, a data analyst saw my story and worked with Facebook to get it restored.”

Charity Meier, staff writer for the Farmington Press and the Novi Note, earned first place in the health reporting category for “Novi police officer’s wife spreading awareness after breast cancer diagnosis,” in the Excellence in Journalism awards. Judges commented, “What made this story compelling was the human element. The second paragraph would make a better lead, but overall the voices of the patient, her husband, doctors and the use of data came together to shine light on a less common form of breast cancer. Katie’s and Adam’s courage in telling their story could help others. The writer did a good job of letting them speak.”

“I am thrilled to have been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists for my coverage of a rare form of breast cancer, which is common among women during childbearing years. I commend Katie McGee for having the courage to share her story with me, as she underwent treatment, to bring awareness to the disease and help other at-risk women,” Meier said.

K. Michelle Moran, staff writer for the Grosse Pointe Times, walked away with seven awards between the two contests. She won two awards in the feature story category of the Better Newspaper Contest — first place for “Exhibition celebrates work of acclaimed longtime artist and art educator,” and third place for “Music producer from Grosse Pointe makes sound decisions as an artist.” She also took first in the government/education news category for “Teachers, administrators leaving Grosse Pointe schools as contract talks remain unresolved.”

In the Excellence in Journalism awards, Moran took home second and third place in the education reporting category for the stories, “Language teacher brings the world to her students” and “CEO dishes about school food services during visit to North.” Moran also took second place in the feature reporting category for the story,“‘I’m just like every other kid,’ As regional youth ambassador, Grosse Pointe Woods boy raises awareness after own diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes,” and third place in the breaking/spot news category for the story, “Gearheads make district history scoring silver medals at international competition.”

“We work so hard on these stories, so it’s always rewarding to be recognized by our peers,” Moran said.

Alyssa Ochss, staff writer for the Fraser-Clinton Township Chronicle, Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal and the St. Clair Shores Sentinel, took home second place in the breaking/spot news category of the Excellence in Journalism awards for the story “Priests move to close St. Germaine despite fundraising,” and fourth place in the community/local news reporting category for “St. Clair Shores leaders respond to double voting allegations.”

Ochss said she’s “happy and honored” to receive the awards.

“I worked hard on the two pieces I turned in and I’m glad they were recognized,” she said.

Dean Vaglia, staff writer for the Fraser-Clinton Township Chronicle, the Macomb Township Chronicle and Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal, won second place in the environment reporting category for “Animals of Metro Detroit.”

“Winning an environmental reporting award for my series on animals surprised me at first, but these stories have inspired more calls, emails and letters from readers than any of my other articles, both with C & G and at other publications. Deer, coyotes and birds in the sky capture the curiosity of Michiganders young and old. By using my position to explore these animals and their place within metro Detroit’s ecosystems, readers are able to have their curiosities satisfied, their worlds expanded and be a better neighbor with the many creatures that also call the region their home,” Vaglia said.

“In a year that began with an explosion and ended with an election, 2024 has been taxing for myself and the C & G newsroom as a whole. Being recognized by the SPJ for my work is a high honor, and I thank the judges for their selections and my peers for pushing me to perform my best,” he added.

The Society of Professional Journalists — originally established on April 17, 1909, as Sigma Delta Chi — is dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and promoting high standards of ethical behavior.

The Michigan Press Association was founded in 1868 and promotes the power of print and the public’s right to know.