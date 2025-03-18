Bullet found in classroom at Van Hoosen Middle School

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published March 18, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — Police are investigating after a bullet was found in a classroom at Van Hoosen Middle School March 11.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a custodian cleaning a classroom at the Rochester Hills middle school discovered “a 9mm round” on the floor after school, at around 5:45 p.m.

The custodian notified school administration, which alerted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and physically searched the classroom for weapons and ammunition. However, nothing additional was found. In addition, the Shelby Township Police Department brought a K-9 unit that specializes in ammunition detection to search the school. No weapons or additional ammunition were found.

Police also reviewed footage from school cameras.

The Rochester Community Schools district sent a safety update to Van Hoosen parents via email at around 9:30 p.m. March 11 to alert them of the situation.

“This evening, a custodian notified school administrators that a bullet was found after school hours in a Van Hoosen Middle School classroom. Upon receiving the information, district leaders, in coordination with local law enforcement, immediately initiated an investigation,” the email read.

The message went on to explain that the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and district administrators conducted a full-building locker search with assistance from a K-9 unit that specializes in ammunition recovery, adding that nothing additional was found.

“The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office provided an all clear, School will proceed as scheduled on Wednesday. March 12, 2025, with standard security protocols in place,” the email said.

“We appreciate parents and caregivers continuing to encourage their students to talk with a trusted adult if they see, hear, or experience something that doesn’t seem right. They can also anonymously report information using OK2SAY,” the email continued.

Although police said there didn’t appear to be a safety threat to students or staff at the school, they planned to have an increased presence there March 12.

Despite the “all clear” from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, many parents opted to send their Van Hoosen students to school late or let them skip the entire day out of an abundance of caution.

One Van Hoosen student, who wished to remain anonymous, said 13 out of 27 pupils in the student’s math class were absent that day.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Rochester Hills substation of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 537-3530.