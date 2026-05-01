Warren Police Department begins swapping motorcycle fleet

Two new BMW R 1300 RT-P motorcycles are parked in a row of Harley Davidson Electra Glides at the Warren Police Department April 20. The department is working on phasing out the Harley Davidson motorcycles and replacing them with BMWs.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published May 1, 2026

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WARREN — New motorcycles that officials say will make officers safer, faster and more efficient are rolling into the Warren Police Department’s fleet.

The new motorcycles are 2026 BMW R 1300 RT-P’s and were purchased from BMW Motorcycles of Southeast Michigan in Plymouth. The plan is to replace the department’s current fleet of 2018 Harley Davidson Electra Glides by the end of 2026.

Each BMW motorcycle costs about $38,000, according to officer Darrin Laban. The department currently has four, and they plan to purchase four more. The purchases were written into the department’s 2026-27 budget.

The BMW’s come equipped with a number of improved safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, lane-change and collision warning systems and tire pressure sensors. Additionally, the bikes have significantly better acceleration than the old Harley Davidsons.

“I’ve always said I don’t need a fast police vehicle, I don’t need a fast motorcycle. I need a quick vehicle … the quicker I get up to speed, the quicker I can get to that speeding vehicle, and that means less time that I have to spend at higher speeds,” he said.

They also have a tighter turning radius, which Laban said makes it more maneuverable and easier to get into tight spaces.

The new motorcycles also weigh less — they weigh 620 pounds, compared to the 850-pound Harleys — which Laban added reduces the wear and tear on the officers.

“The officer getting on and off the Harley Davidson, 20 or 30 times a day, you’re picking up that 850 pounds 20 or 30 times a day. Just stepping off at a stoplight, you’re holding up the bike on one leg versus you’re only picking up 620 pounds with (the BMW),” he said.

Laban added that the new BMW’s offer plug-and-play compatibility with all of their systems, whereas the older bikes required splicing into some wiring to power things like radar.

This, Laban said, helps to keep everything accessible for the operator.

“I don’t ever have to take my hands off the handlebars. All the controls are within thumbs reach for everything, your lights, your sires, your push to talk,” he said.

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said the more modern motorcycles will help officers keep up with the demands of the job while also giving them a tactical advantage.

“It’s a smarter, safer and more efficient way for our department to maintain a visible and effective presence in our city,” he said.