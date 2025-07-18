Bray’z damaged after chase involving juveniles, stolen Kia

A police chase involving juveniles in an allegedly stolen vehicle ended with a crash that damaged Bray’z Hamburgers at Nine Mile and Dequindre roads July 9.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published July 18, 2025

WARREN — A popular Hazel Park hamburger spot was damaged after a police chase ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into it.

At approximately 4:35 a.m. July 9, Warren police responded to a report of multiple Kia vehicle thefts in progress, according to Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski.

After being dispatched to the Warren Manor Apartments near Eight Mile and Dequindre roads, officers received updated information that sent them instead to the Lafayette Place mobile home park, north of Eight Mile on Warner Avenue.

When officers arrived they observed a black Kia Optima fleeing the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Gajewski said. However, the vehicle fled, traveling northbound on Warner before turning westbound on Nine Mile Road toward Dequindre.

The driver of the stolen Kia disregarded a red light at the intersection of Nine Mile and Dequindre and collided with a white Lincoln traveling southbound on Dequindre, Gajewski said. The impact caused the Kia to strike Bray’z Hamburgers before coming to a stop on Nine Mile, west of Dequindre.

Four juvenile suspects fled on foot but were apprehended, Gajewski said. A handgun was reportedly recovered from inside the Kia.

The driver of the Lincoln sustained “very minor injuries,” Gajewski said. She was transported to Henry Ford Madison Heights Hospital.

A second stolen Kia was also recovered in the area, Gajewski said.

According to its Facebook page, Bray’z Hamburgers is open during its normal hours — 24 hours a day, seven days a week — but only for carry-out orders. A representative from the restaurant declined to comment. The incident remains under investigation.