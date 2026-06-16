Berkley rings in fifth year for Pride Block Party

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published June 16, 2026

The Berkley Pride Block Party will be back for a fifth year on Saturday, June 28. File photos by Liz Carnegie

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BERKLEY — The city of Berkley will be celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with its annual block party at the end of the month.

The Berkley Pride Block Party will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, between Robina and Griffith avenues, south of 12 Mile Road. This will be the fifth year the block party has been held.

“We’re very excited that it’s coming back again this year,” said Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Nathan Mack. “We’ve got a great group of volunteers that’s helping to get things set up, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Unlike other Pride events, Berkley holds its gathering in a small corner of the downtown, where visitors can check out vendors, participate in various activities or just celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in their own way.

Part of this year’s activities include drag queen bingo, a bubble station and a strolling glitter bar. There also will be a kids tent, teen lounge, a live DJ and food trucks on-site.

“(This event is) very important and the community has been very supportive of Pride,” Mack said. “We’re happy to see that the support is there for the event.”

Catherine Wade, a member of the Pride Block Party’s organizing committee and volunteer, loves coming to the event each year and how different it is from bigger Pride festivals.

“What I really like about Berkley’s is it’s framed more as a block party and it’s a family-oriented event,” she said. “We have a kids tent, we have a teen tent, we have activities geared specifically for them. We’re very specific. This is a family-friendly event. It’s not Motor City Pride — which I love and I volunteer for — but that’s a different atmosphere than what Berkley Pride provides.”

Wade, who also works with Free Mom Hugs, which is active at the Berkley Pride Block Party, said she loves the feeling of community in the city and that it is important to hold Pride events.

“It’s really important, especially right now, that we give them visibility and support,” she said. “A lot of people are concerned about their rights being stripped away, and they’re afraid, and I completely understand that. So, I think the more visible we are, the better, and whatever we can do in our own community is amazing.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/berkleypride.