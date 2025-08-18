BeeHive Homes of Oxford: The Next Best Place to Home

Matthew and Marie Kopmeyer

Photo provided

In-Focus Advertorial | Published August 18, 2025

OXFORD — In the historic Village of Oxford, BeeHive Homes provides assisted living and memory care in a warm, residential environment tailored to each resident’s needs. Its smaller size allows for more personal, individualized attention than larger facilities, fostering a higher quality of care.

“Our size is intentional,” said Matthew Kopmeyer, who, along with his wife and co-owner, Marie, has built the facility around a shared commitment to genuine, attentive care. “It allows us to get to know every resident, understand their preferences and needs—and adjust our care accordingly.”

​ “Our focus is on more than just care,” Kopmeyer continued. “It’s about building strong relationships, fostering independence and creating a community where residents feel truly at home. For families, this provides genuine peace of mind, knowing their loved one is receiving exceptional care.”

Private rooms with ADA-accessible bathrooms offer a personal retreat, while the entire home serves as the living space. Furnishings are available for those who need them, but personal décor is encouraged to create a familiar, comfortable environment.

BeeHive’s 24-hour staffing provides reassurance for residents and their families. “There is always someone close by to help if needed,” Kopmeyer said. “That presence offers peace of mind and supports safety for everyone here.”

All meals are home-cooked and approved by a dietitian for flavor and nutrition. In the dining area, residents gather to savor the meal and each other’s company.

Activities are designed to keep residents engaged physically and mentally. Housekeeping and laundry services are included, along with cable TV and whole-house Wi-Fi.

On-site services can be arranged for residents, including visits from primary care physicians or nurse practitioners, geriatric psychiatry, and physical, occupational and speech therapy. Wound care and nursing support are also available.

“Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for each person who lives here,” Kopmeyer said. “That means more than meeting care. It’s about building relationships, supporting independence and creating a place where residents feel truly at home.”

BeeHive Homes is located at 73 BeeHive Dr. in Oxford. To learn more about its personalized approach to assisted living and memory care, or to schedule a visit, call (248) 783-6288 or go to BeeHiveOxford.com.