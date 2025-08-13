Auto dealers: Buy now before tariffs drive prices up

Ledell Griffin, of Galena’s Van Dyke Dodge Ram in Warren, says the dealership’s inventory of Ram trucks is stacked, making it a great time for people to consider buying.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published August 13, 2025

METRO DETROIT — With looming tariffs likely to push auto prices higher, industry insiders say now’s the time to buy.

It’s a buyer’s market, according to Robert Shastal, general manager of the Fox Automotive Group in Rochester Hills.

“Right now, buyers have an advantage,” he said. “If they wait, they could face higher prices, fewer incentives, missed opportunities on trade values, and the end of EV credits.”

Buying sooner may keep more green in your wallet, with tariffs on imported vehicles expected to lead to price increases in the near future.

“The tariffs and supply chain costs are rising, but right now, automakers are still holding their line with incentives. People will risk paying more once those costs hit because the manufacturers can’t take on the additional costs forever,” said Shastal.

Ledell Griffin, sales manager at Galeana’s Van Dyke Dodge in Warren, said tariffs will not only increase prices, but it will also affect incentives and how vehicles and parts are shipped.

“It’s passed down to the consumer, so it’s not something that the manufacturer pays for,” he said. “If a part used to cost $100, it might cost $150 to $200, depending on the tariffs.”

New vehicle inventory has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, so buyers also have a wider selection to choose from. And, with increased inventory, dealerships are more likely to offer deals to attract buyers.

“Whenever we have a lot of inventory, we put a lot of sales on, so that’s another good reason to buy, because inventory is now at an all-time high for me. I’ve never had so many trucks,” said Griffin.

Those interested in purchasing a new or used electric vehicle, or an EV, can also take advantage of savings, but only for the next two months. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 qualified certain electric vehicles for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for eligible buyers. However, the federal vehicle tax credit is set to expire Sept. 30.

“One of the big incentives for all brands is the federal EV tax credit — $7,500 on new, and $4,000 on used — which ends Sept. 30, making the next two months the last chance to capture that savings for a buyer,” Shastal explained.

If you already have a car and are looking to trade, industry leaders say now is an excellent time.

“Trade-in value remains strong and used car inventory is still tight, so the dealers are paying top dollar for trades, making it a great time to maximize the vehicle’s value,” Shastal added.

