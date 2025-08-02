ASL class opens the lines of communication

Melanie Brown, 12, and Wynter Thompson and Bineta Amakor, both 13, practice American Sign Language while in class July 23.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published August 2, 2025

Lincoln Middle School student Isaiah Edwards learns how to sign “No, I am deaf” in sign language. Photo by Erin Sanchez

WARREN — This June and July, a number of Van Dyke Public Schools students who needed to catch up on their credits or needed remedial lessons are attending summer school in the district at various schools.

Lincoln High School students behind in their credits are in the credit recovery program with the opportunity to earn up to three credits this summer. Helping them along is Gabrielle Avila, who is the secondary summer school coordinator. She also is an instructional coach during the school year.

Carol Scurti, an instructional coach from the elementary level, has been working with students who have gaps in reading. She worked with a group of students during the school year and continued with the students this summer to increase their reading levels.

And Lincoln Middle School students who need some extra help in math and English are receiving it. Additionally, they also are taking a new class offered in summer school: American Sign Language. The online instruction is offered through Elevate K-12, an educational institution based in Chicago.

Sign language is a visual language used primarily by individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, and by family members, interpreters and educators with whom they interact. Sign language utilizes hand gestures, facial expressions, and body movements to convey meaning, just like spoken languages.

The middle school students are learning on laptops with instructor Alyssa Jackson, who is teaching via online on a large screen inside the classroom. Only the middle school students are participating in the ASL class. Jackson, who is based in North Carolina, said American Sign Language introduces students to a new culture, language and community.

“It’s a real-world experience for the deaf community. They just want to have the opportunity to communicate. They want to have relationships just like we do as a hearing community,” Jackson said. “They can be more receptive.”

On July 23, Jackson began the lesson with several vocabulary words demonstrating how to use sign language to introduce themselves to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. The students also participated in an activity to create a video of themselves signing an introduction that included a proper greeting and farewell, their first and last names, and their hearing status. The students also got into small groups to communicate with each other via sign language.

“I like it. I’m picking it up pretty fast,” said Trevon Copeland, who will be in seventh grade when the new school year begins. “It’s made me want to meet a deaf person one day and talk to them. It feels like I’m learning a whole new language with the hands.”

Wynter Thompson, also getting ready for seventh grade this fall, has picked up the language quite well.

“It’s kind of easy if you actively pay attention,” she said.

Thompson has been teaching some of what she learned to her summer school math teacher.

“I think they’ve come a long way,” said ASL coach Franz-Llesh Grishaj, who is a Van Dyke Public Schools teacher during the school year. “It opens them up to everyone in the deaf community and how to be sensitive.”

Joann Iras, K-12 turnaround director for the district, said Elevate K-12 has been used there during the school year, including for after school tutoring.

Summer school began June 23 and ended July 31 with a field trip for students who maintained good attendance.