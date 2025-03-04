Artists embrace the ‘Blues’ in new exhibition

From left, artists Kari Rasmussen, Jackie Brooks, Kathleen McNamee, Jackie Rybinski and Nina Goebel stand in the gallery with their artwork, which drew its inspiration from a Bob Dylan song.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 4, 2025

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Six decades after he burst onto the music scene, Bob Dylan is back in the headlines, thanks to the success of “A Complete Unknown,” a film that has generated awards and buzz thanks to Timothee Chalamet’s performance as a young Dylan.

The artists behind “Subterranean Homesick Blues” — an exhibition of work inspired by the music, lyrics and era behind the Dylan song of that title — are hoping the happy coincidence of their show and movie awards season brings more visitors to see their pieces. Open through April 6 at Grosse Pointe Congregational Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, “Subterranean Homesick Blues” features works by Kari Rasmussen, of Grosse Pointe Park, and Grosse Pointe Farms artists Jackie Brooks, Nina Goebel, Kathleen McNamee and Jackie Rybinski.

The artists decided to create work that draws from the Dylan song well before “A Complete Unknown” was released last year.

“We didn’t know there was a movie coming out about (Bob Dylan),” Brooks said.

The works are diverse, but common threads emerge. Shades of blue and earthtones are prevalent throughout the exhibition.

“The Arts Ministry is delighted to have this amazing exhibition by five very talented Grosse Pointe artists,” said Lori Zurvalec, of Grosse Pointe City, chair of the arts ministry at Grosse Pointe Congregational Church. “You have five different artists, yet the show has this sense of continuity. … It just flows together. The cohesiveness of the colors and the palette is remarkable.”

McNamee said the five artists “all grew up in that time period” when the Dylan song was released.

Some of the artists drew inspiration from the mid-1960s, while others used the song title or the lyrics as a jumping-off point.

“It’s rich material,” Brooks said. “We didn’t want to restrain anyone’s interpretations.”

Rybinski drew on concepts like nostalgia, homesickness and activities from the past. Loneliness also reverberates through many of her works in the show.

“I’m continuing to paint things from my childhood, like roller-skates,” Rybinski said. “That’s what I loved to do as a kid.”

She said she considered, “What were those times like, and what do people miss from those times?”

McNamee said she took a “very literal” approach, with works that include the opening of a cave and catacombs — both subterranean spaces.

Rasmussen, whose works tend to be more abstract, said she found the theme challenging until she zeroed in on a lyrical reference to inkwells and thought of the term’s meaning in scuba diving, as a place where visibility is so limited that it’s like diving into a container of ink.

“I’m using lots of media in this show,” said Rasmussen, whose works include ceramics and oil paintings, among others.

Goebel’s works all use elements from nature like driftwood and dried flowers. She painted snippets from the lyrics on her pieces as well. While the November 2024 election was on Goebel’s mind as she created her pieces, she hopes viewers will find their own meanings in her artworks.

“That was my goal, that everyone would have their own interpretation,” Goebel said. “I want to be playful with (the works).”

Brooks said she was struck by Dylan’s frustration with the “futility and unfairness” of life.

“My work in this show attempts to address my feelings about our lack of power to stop time, or influence forces beyond our control,” Brooks wrote in a statement about the show.

The lyrics to Dylan’s song have been printed and put on display in the gallery so that visitors can see some of the points of inspiration the artists drew upon.

Grosse Pointe Congregational Church is located at 240 Chalfonte Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms. The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. For an appointment or more information, email arts@gpcong.org or call (313) 884-3075.