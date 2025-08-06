Art takes to the streets in Pointes this summer

A reproduction of the 1886 painting “The Lily Pond,” by Charles Harry Eaton, can be found in front of the Grosse Pointe Woods dog park on Mack Avenue.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published August 6, 2025

GROSSE POINTES — Residents of the Pointes will be able to get a glimpse into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ collection while strolling in their neighborhoods.

The Pointes are among the cities in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties chosen this year for the DIA’s 16th annual Inside|Out program.

Through the month of October, high-caliber reproductions of iconic artworks are on display at outdoor locations throughout the community — on the property of the Ewald Branch of the Grosse Pointe Public Library at 15175 E. Jefferson Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park, at 383 Fisher Road in Grosse Pointe City, in front of the Central Branch of the Grosse Pointe Public Library at 10 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms, in front of the Grosse Pointe Historical Society’s Provencal-Weir House at 376 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms, at 41 Kercheval Ave. on the Hill in the Farms, at 15027 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park, at The War Memorial at 32 Lake Shore Road in the Farms, at 1175 Lakepointe Street in Grosse Pointe Park, at the Grosse Pointe Rotary Tot Lot in Grosse Pointe City, in front of the dog park next to Grosse Pointe Woods City Hall at 20025 Mack Plaza in the Woods, at the Woods Branch of the Grosse Pointe Public Library at 20680 Mack Ave. and at 19271 Mack Ave. and 20535 Mack Ave. in the Woods.

On display in the Pointes are works by Mary Cassatt, Edgar Degas, Henri Matisse and Vincent van Gogh, among others.

“The DIA Inside|Out Program has brought a spark of creativity and connection to Grosse Pointe — transforming everyday spaces into galleries and turning neighbors into art enthusiasts,” Jenny Boettcher, president and executive director of the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “This partnership is more than an exhibition; it’s a celebration of community, culture, and the shared joy of discovery.”

The chamber worked with community leaders and museum officials to find good spaces for the artworks.

“This year we partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to do a larger installation throughout all the Grosse Pointes, increasing the impact of the program across the whole region,” DIA Community Engagement Manager Colleen McNamara said via email. “We worked with the communities to select locations where residents can easily engage with the art, from local libraries to pocket parks. Our hope is that seeing these images out in the community will encourage residents to come down to the museum to explore more of the DIA’s collection and take advantage of some great summer programming.”

Inside|Out is a way for the museum to reach out to communities and share its collection with people where they live.

For Grosse Pointe Woods — which is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a city this year — having several of the artworks on view is especially exciting.

“I think it’s good because a lot of times people forget how great the DIA is and what’s available there,” Woods Mayor Arthur Bryant said. “I think it’s nice people in our neighborhoods can get reminded of what’s down there and help draw people to the DIA.”

Bryant is among the local officials happy to have the reproductions on display throughout the Pointes this year.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to have in the area,” Bryant said.

For more information, visit DIA.org.