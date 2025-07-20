Aquafest to merge with city’s farmers market in August

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published July 20, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Aquafest will look a little different this year, but it will still be a blast with fun activities for families to enjoy.

St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation Events Director Henry Bowman said they are merging the event with a Thursday farmers market on Aug. 14.

“Partially that’s because of all the construction on Jefferson,” Bowman said.

The event will feature the band Second Wind, Polynesian dancers, food trucks and a watermelon eating contest. The contest will take place at around 7 p.m.

“It’s going to give a lot of people a lot of fun things to do,” Bowman said.

He also said they will host a fishing program for children to enjoy that night. Beer sales will be available but this is not a bring your own beer event.

The farmers market will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Park passes are not needed to gain entry.

The city’s farmers markets are held at Blossom Heath Park on Jefferson Avenue.

“Come in and enjoy the park, enjoy the farmers market and we’ll have some fun,” Bowman said.

Mayor Kip Walby said in an email that Aquafest is a great family event.

“It is an enjoyable community party,” Walby said in the email.