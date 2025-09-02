Applicants sought to fill Warren Con board vacancy

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published September 2, 2025

WARREN/STERLING HEIGHTS/TROY — On Sept. 2, the Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education issued a press release to announce that the district is seeking applicants to be considered for an appointment to the school board.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Board Treasurer Kyle M. Johnson’s resignation, effective Sept. 2. According to a district press release, Johnson stepped down “due to a job opportunity that will allow him to continue his public service work on behalf of all Michiganders.”

Johnson was first elected to the school board Nov. 8, 2022. The appointee will serve until the end of 2026. In November 2026, the district will have a two-year term on the ballot to serve the remainder of Johnson’s term.

“On behalf of Warren Consolidated Schools, I would like to thank Mr. Johnson for his dedication to our students, staff and the community for the past few years,” Superintendent John C. Bernia, Jr. said in a prepared statement. “We wish him all the best in his new job opportunity, and I know he will continue to support and champion our students and the district.”

Residents in the Warren Consolidated Schools district interested in applying to fill the board vacancy are encouraged to go to the website at wcskids.com and click on the board member vacancy application. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Sept. 9.