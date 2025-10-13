AFT president, union representatives advocate for public education

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 13, 2025

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, encourages the educators in the audience at Eastpointe High School Sept. 29 to continue being creative despite the challenges they face every day. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

EASTPOINTE — Educators around the state, including those in local districts, finally have a school aid budget.

The state Legislature finalized a school aid budget Oct. 3 for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Because it took so long for the House and Senate to agree on a budget, local districts didn’t have a budget to work off, so they fiscally planned for the 2025-2026 school year by looking at last year’s budgets and estimating what the state’s budget might be.

On Oct. 7, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office issued a press release announcing that she had signed the education budget into law that includes per-pupil funding of $10,050, continues free meals for all students, boosts literacy support and more. According to the press release, the fiscal year 2026 education omnibus budget totals $24.1 billion with $19.5 billion from the school aid fund.

Speaker of the House Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, feels Michigan’s new education budget puts parents and kids first. Hall represents the 42nd House District, which includes portions of Kalamazoo and Allegan counties.

“It’s about time we had a state budget that did that. Past budgets were stuffed full of earmarks and regulations, some of which even paid out to for-profit companies by taking money out of the classroom,” he said in a prepared statement. “That’s not right, and I’m glad we were able to come together to turn that around. This plan gives new flexibility to local districts, empowers parents to guide their children’s future, funds free breakfast and lunch, and increases funding for smaller classroom sizes. Together, we gave schools a major boost as the new year gets underway.”

Just a few days prior to the finalization of the school aid budget, the Public Education Alliance hosted a town hall meeting Sept. 29 in the auditorium of Eastpointe High School. The panel included guest speaker Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, plus other labor leaders. The town hall panel said public education is under attack and what they see as the lack of funding across the board is negatively impacting teachers and students. They touched on many topics during the evening.

The Public Education Alliance is a collaboration of individual donors, the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. Last month’s town hall meeting was designed to bring together educators, families, students and community leaders at what organizers called “a critical moment for public schools.”

“In the wake of deep federal funding cuts, classrooms are straining under the weight of fewer resources, while teachers, parents, and students are working harder than ever to hold the line for public education,” according to a statement from the Public Education Alliance. “Public schools are the heart of strong communities, and protecting them requires everyone’s voice.”

Weingarten said her banner is “strengthen, don’t abandon education.”

“I think we have to focus on not just what’s wrong but we have to imagine what we want. I do think, as educators, we have to think about what we would do to strengthen education,” she said. “I think our members want to see that. Parents want to see that. Kids want to see that. We’ve got to lift up what works. We have to try to say this is what we imagine we could do, we should be doing.

“If you had a dream about a program you want to create here, what would that dream be? What would that program be?” she asked. “Let’s find a way to make that dream happen, and start showing the politicians that it is their job, but let’s find a way to do it.”

She advised teachers to create “regardless of what is thrown at you.”

Panel members weigh in

“We must stop fighting over kids and start fighting for our kids,” Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christina Gibson said. “Our mission and our commitment here at Eastpointe Community Schools is to be the heart of learning and care for our community. Education is complex work. Policy is often created by those further from the classroom. Now is the time to call for true support, and support must come through funding with policy designed with students in mind.”

Warren Education Association President Robert Callender said education is not a privilege but a right.

“We’re here today because we all believe in public education, and that right is under attack every time our schools are underfunded. Funding matters. It matters when our classrooms are overcrowded. It matters when teachers are underpaid and burned out. It matters when students don’t have access to counselors, art, music or even safe buildings,” he said. “Right now across this country your ZIP code determines the quality of your education. The federal government has never fully funded special education. Title I, which supports our highest needed schools, is still underfunded.”

Heather Schulz, President at MEA-NEA Local 1, based in Clinton Township, also shared her thoughts.

“Parents trust their child’s teacher far more than they trust a politician looking for a soundbite. But in the current climate too many politicians are deliberating sowing seeds of doubt, trying to distract from their own failings by pointing fingers at educators,” Schulz said.

“Educators are being silenced and students are losing the chance to learn in environments that reflect and respect them,” said Schulz, also a middle school teacher in St. Clair Shores. “All of this is happening during an educator shortage. Critical positions go unfilled year after year. Students who need extra support are the ones who suffer most, and the dedicated who remain are being stretched to the breaking point taking on more and more until burnout drives them away.”

Eastpointe Community Schools Board of Education President Chineva Early encouraged community members to attend school board meetings.

“We want to see you. No matter what people are saying, come and hear it for yourself, she said.

Rachelle Crow-Hercher, of the Michigan Educational Justice Organization, and Terrance Martin, president of AFT Michigan, also addressed the crowd. There also was a question-and-answer period with attendees.

Harper Woods High School teacher Monique Lake was among the educators in the audience.

“I thought this was very informative,” she said. “It gives me a different aspect to think about as we move forward. We need more of these.”