Shelby Township police officer shoots suspect who allegedly wouldn’t drop handgun

By: Brian Wells | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 4, 2025

File photo by Deb Jacques

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — An officer-involved shooting that occurred June 3 left a 41-year-old man dead.

At approximately 3:17 p.m. June 3, Shelby Township police conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Caravan in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and 22 Mile Road. According to a press release from the Shelby Township Police Department, the sole occupant of the vehicle was a 41-year-old Troy man.

The man exited the vehicle and fled on foot, and the chase led behind businesses in the area, according to the press release. The officer pursued the suspect, gave commands to stop and eventually deployed a Taser, the release states.

The suspect continued to flee from the officer and produced a handgun, and after the officer gave several verbal commands to drop the handgun, the officer fired and struck the suspect, the release states.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. He has been identified; however, his name has not yet been released, the press release states.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave according to department policy and the investigation will be handled by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the release states.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.



