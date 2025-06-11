2025 high school graduates are a class act

Lincoln High School graduate Randal Beaumon receives congratulations during the commencement ceremony June 2 at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township.

Lincoln High School valedictorian Amber Keen addresses her classmates during the graduation ceremony June 2 at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township. Photo by Erin Sanchez

CENTER LINE/WARREN/STERLING HEIGHTS — Through smiles, hugs, and tears, local students recently received their high school diplomas. Parents snapped photo after photo of their children in their caps and gowns as friends cheered on their classmates.

During this special time, the Warren Weekly emailed local school officials to reflect on the Class of 2025.

Center Line High School

Class song: “Forever” by Drake and Eminem. There were 135 Center Line High School graduates; 35 students graduated from the hybrid Academy 21 program.

Post secondary education plans: 28% a four-year university; 29% a two-year college; 8% a trade or technical school; 2% military; 20% are entering the workforce while 12% are undecided.

“Our largest career pathways are engineering and health and wellness,” Superintendent Joseph Haynes said. “Many of our students are continuing their education in a variety of engineering fields or health industry or going into the workforce at entry level jobs related to those two career pathways.

“What we see as a challenge to the students is the pace at which employment needs are changing. Technology and artificial intelligence are impacting every field and industry. Career demands are changing as well,” Haynes said. “We work with Macomb County Planning and Economic Development to help identify which careers will be in high demand in five or 10 years, but advancement in technology and AI are making that forecast challenging.”

Something that impressed Haynes was “the leadership qualities of many of our graduating seniors.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch many seniors take charge of different events, clubs and activities and do a phenomenal job at addressing the challenge,” he said. “This group of leaders will be greatly missed, but it will allow our juniors to demonstrate their own leadership skills.”

Fitzgerald High School

Class song: “When We Were Young” by Adele. Class colors: navy blue and beige. Class flower: rose.

On May 29, 204 Fitzgerald High School seniors graduated, and 32 students from the Fitzgerald Virtual Academy graduated May 30. In a student survey that garnered 189 responses, 100 students will attend a four-year university while 51 will enroll in a community college. Eleven students will enter the workforce, six enlisted in the military and 21 students will attend a technical/trade school.

The main career goals are business, pre-law, computer sciences/engineering, media, technology, and the medical field with interests in nursing, pharmacology, physical therapy, dental studies/hygienist, radiology and sonography.

When reflecting on the students’ strengths, English teacher and senior class sponsor Brian Michael cited “the love, loyalty, and close-knit bond among all students in the Class of 2025” along with their “sense of humor and positivity.”

The students planned new events this year including a Senior Sunrise, Senior Sunset, and end of the year trip to Cedar Point to give them more of a chance to bond.

“Staff have praised their close bonds, school spirit, and the camaraderie they’ve built throughout our school community. They are among the most thoughtful, considerate classes to have passed through FHS,” Michael said. “Congratulations on a job well-done! You made it. Go forth and write your next great story, change the world, and make tomorrow better than today and know that we’ll all be here ready and excited to see what you do and create.”

Lincoln High School

Class song “Fireworks” by Drake featuring Alicia Keys. Class colors: black and red.

Congratulations go out to 144 seniors who graduated June 2 and have plans for the future: 35% a four-year university; 32% a community college; and 22% will use their talent and abilities in skilled trades. Another 10% are ready for the workforce, and 1% will serve their country in the U.S. military.

According to Graduation, College and Career Coach Paris Ritter, the top majors of study are psychology, dentistry, auto technology, sports management, business, and carpentry.

“The biggest challenge for the Class of 2025 was getting over being nervous about life after high school and feeling like they had to have it all figured out. Their greatest strength was coming up with creative ideas for fundraisers and coming together to support one another in order to have a great senior year,” Ritter said. “My parting advice would be to remember that only you can place limits on yourself. Whatever idea, dream or goal you have is only impossible to achieve if you say it is. The rest of the noise around you doesn’t matter. Go for what you want!”

Warren Consolidated Schools

A total of 871 students earned diplomas from four high schools: Community High School, 85; Cousino, 240; Warren Mott, 278; and Sterling Heights, 268.

Cousino’s class song: “Good Old Days” by Macklemore. Class colors: black and pink.

Warren Mott class song: “The Night is Still Young” by Nicki Minaj. Class colors: light pink, light purple, and white.

Sterling Heights High School class song: “I Lived” by One Republic; class color: silver.

And they’re off as 65% of the class will attend college; 10% will pursue skilled trades; 5% will join the military, and 20% are entering the workforce. According to district Superintendent John C. Bernia, Jr., Ed.D., health care/medicine, business, engineering, computer science, social sciences and law are the main areas of post-secondary studies. Some students also will follow in the footsteps of their teachers by majoring in education.

The biggest challenge was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit when the WCS students were in seventh grade.

“For many of them, they went home in March of 2020, and didn’t return to in-person learning until they were freshmen in high school,” Bernia said. “There is considerable social and academic development that happens between March of seventh grade and freshman year, and many of these young people did not have the opportunity to get the most out of that time of their academic careers.”

Bernia said the students also fill him with optimism.

“When you consider their success, particularly in light of how their high school careers began as we emerged from the pandemic, and hear about their future plans, it’s easy to see the future of our community is bright,” he said. “What I have come to admire about our seniors is how focused they are on contributing and helping other people.”

Warren Woods Public Schools

Warren Woods-Tower High School: 215 graduates; Enterprise High School: 38 graduates; and five adult education graduates.

WWTHS class song: “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield. Class colors: blue and pink. Broken down, 171 will attend college; 20 will pursue skilled trades; 15 will enter the workforce; three are enlisting in the military; and six are undecided.

“Like many graduating classes of 2025, the biggest challenge was overcoming the start of their high school careers. Transitioning into high school during a global pandemic would be a challenge for any student, but the WWT Titans rose above those challenges and made the most of their careers at WWT,” Superintendent Stacey Denewith-Fici said. “Adapting and overcoming these challenges while getting back into face-to-face ‘traditional’ learning did not stop the Titans. Despite the hardships brought on by COVID-19, the Class of 2025 has emerged stronger, proving that resilience and unity can turn adversity into triumph.”

Resilience was the biggest strength of the Class of 2025.

“Their ability to make the absolute best of their four years at WWT proved that they are willing to work hard to overcome any and all obstacles. The Class of 2025 took full advantage of Advanced Placement courses, advanced certification classes, and career education opportunities, despite the start of their high school career being “nontraditional.” Through adaptability and perseverance, the Class of 2025 have grown into confident leaders ready to face the future,” Denewith-Fici said.

She also had some advice for the graduates.

“Never underestimate the power of showing up — consistently and wholeheartedly — for your family, friends and, most importantly, yourself,” she said. “Embrace the future with curiosity and commitment, because your path won’t always be clear, but it is yours to write — for all of us. Congratulations Class of 2025!”

Regina High School

A total of 64 students graduated from the all-girls Catholic high school. Class song: “Where’d All the Time Go?” by Dr. Dog. Class color: red and black. Of the senior class, 98% will attend 20 different institutions of higher learning.

“While there is a wide range of professions and studies, typically our graduates choose a variety of medical fields, followed by some business fields, and a few engineering/tech fields,” Principal Ann Diamond said.

Like other high schools in the area, the biggest challenge for the Regina students was continuing to navigate the lingering effects of COVID — academically, socially, and emotionally.

“Adjusting to a new normal while striving for success required resilience and adaptability, but the senior class pushed through and came out on top,” Diamond said. “Despite the challenges brought on by COVID, they demonstrated remarkable perseverance and went on to achieve impressive outcomes — earning substantial academic scholarships, gaining acceptance to a wide range of institutions, and dedicating significant time to service in their communities.”

De La Salle High School

Class song: The DLS Fight Song. Class colors: purple and gold. A total of 130 seniors graduated from the all-boys Catholic High School May 17 at Grace Christian Church in Sterling Heights, and 100% of the Class of 2025 will attend college studying various professions, including business, economics, and law.

According to school officials, the biggest challenge for all of the graduates of 2025 will be navigating the complexities of paying for post secondary education.

“Staying on top of all available work study opportunities, scholarships, and other forms of financial aid can be very tedious and discouraging but also very rewarding. Don’t get bogged down with the details and make a commitment to complete as much as possible,” Assistant Principal Christopher Dean, Class of 1989, said. “Don’t ever forget who you are, how you were raised and where you came from. It all had a hand in molding who you are today and will help propel you to where you’d like to go.”

Staff also pointed out the seniors’ greatest strength: their collective show of brotherhood regardless if it was in the classroom, athletic field or shared religious experiences. The students collectively looked out for each other and cared about each other beyond school hours.