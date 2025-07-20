Woman found dead after suspicious 911 call

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published July 20, 2025

File photo

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after finding a woman dead in her apartment in Shelby Township.

Officers from the Shelby Township Police Department responded to the Lakeside Park Apartments, near Hayes and 21 Mile roads, after a 911 hang-up at 6:32 a.m. July 19. Upon arrival, they found a deceased woman inside the apartment.

The name of the woman was not immediately released, pending notification of the family.

The Police Department’s detective bureau is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Although an arrest was made, police said the investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no threat or danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should reach out to Shelby Township police at (586) 731-2121.