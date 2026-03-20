Woman charged in connection to robbery that ended in crash, death

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 20, 2026

Greer

EASTPOINTE — A local woman has been charged with impeding a criminal investigation following an incident March 15 in which a man was robbed at gunpoint in her home by another man. The next day, the man whom police identified as the robber led police on a chase that ended with him taking his own life.

Breann Greer, 19, was arraigned March 18 before Magistrate Mark Makoski in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court, charged with tampering with evidence, a 10-year felony; accessory after the fact to a felony, a five-year felony; and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony. Her bond was set at $50,000, cash or surety only — no 10%.

At press time, Greer did not have an attorney, according to court records.

The incident occurred March 15. The robbery victim called Eastpointe police at around 3 a.m. to report he had been assaulted at a residence in the 22000 block of Firwood Avenue in Eastpointe, later identified as Greer’s home.

According to Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish, the victim had met Greer online and was invited to her home, which is north of Toepfer Drive and west of Gratiot Avenue. Once inside, he was reportedly struck in the head by an unknown object, briefly losing consciousness. When he woke up, he allegedly saw another man standing over him, pointing a handgun at his head and demanding his belongings.

The victim handed over his phone, money and car keys, and was then ordered to leave the house and run. The gunman and Greer reportedly took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The next day, March 16, detectives with the Eastpointe Special Investigation Unit allegedly saw the man drop off Greer at her home before leaving the scene. Police then tracked the suspect to the area of Nine Mile and Schoenherr roads, where they attempted to pull him over, but he fled.

Police gave chase until the suspect crashed near Eight Mile Road and Interstate 75 in Hazel Park, at which point the suspect reportedly turned his handgun on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastpointe detectives then executed a search warrant at Greer’s home, taking her into custody without incident.

Holish said that his department wants to thank both the Hazel Park Police Department and the Michigan State Police, which assisted with the suicide investigation and the crash investigation.

“A young life was lost. (The suspect) was 20 years old. No matter the decisions he made, his family still lost someone. So, it’s tragic,” Holish said. “But the whole situation was dangerous for everyone — civilians, the police. Prior to him crashing and committing suicide, he was driving at speeds of 70-100 miles per hour, speeding on Eight Mile at 3:30 p.m. He ran red lights without slowing down. He put others in danger — people coming home from work, driving their children, getting something to eat.”

In a prepared statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido lamented Greer’s actions.

“It appears an initial poor decision was compounded by subsequent ones,” Lucido stated. “This young woman is alleged to have become involved in a situation she did not initiate; however, it is also alleged that her own actions made matters worse.”

Holish said people should remember to be careful around strangers.

“For the first few dates, meet in public places and always be cautions when going to someone’s home,” Holish said. “Be sure to tell friends or family where you’re going to be and what your plans are for the evening, especially if you’re meeting someone new.”