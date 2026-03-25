‘Where They Lie’ exhibit tells unknown stories of cemeteries

The Oakview Cemetery sign can be seen at 1032 N. Main St. in Royal Oak.

Photo by Taylor Christensen

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published March 25, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — The three cemeteries of the city of Royal Oak hold more than burial plots, but tell the stories of people, events, landscape architecture and more.

From March 22 through July 25, the Royal Oak Historical Society is showcasing these stories in the exhibit “Where They Lie: Stories that Royal Oak Cemeteries Tell.”

Admission is free to the public, and the exhibit will be on display during the museum’s regular hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The exhibit draws from Royal Oak’s three cemeteries: Royal Oak Cemetery, Oakview Cemetery and Saint Mary’s Cemetery.

Johanna Schurrer, curator for the Royal Oak Historical Museum, said that the exhibit provides a new perspective on the cemeteries of Royal Oak.

“It’s about the stories of the people that developed the cemeteries, and the people that managed all of the buildings on the grounds,” she said. “Cemeteries preserve a snapshot of history, so it’s all about these people, the people that maintain the lawns and their graves.”

Leslie S. Edwards, archivist, historian and volunteer, said that the exhibit is unique compared to others about cemeteries.

“The exhibit is not a typical exhibit about cemeteries. Our overarching theme, as the title suggests, is the stories that cemeteries tell. Human interest stories, not necessarily who is buried where with their birth and death dates, although there is some of that,” Edwards said via email. “But there are stories about the people who were instrumental in the development of each of the city’s three cemeteries. Stories that most people have never heard before.”

Schurrer also said that the exhibit will dive deep into the layouts of the cemeteries, which were all carefully designed throughout history.

“Each cemetery is designed differently. The Royal Oak Cemetery was, you could call it a rural cemetery, because it’s just a plot of land,” she said. “Now the Oakview one, that’s where the landscape designers designed like they would a residence. They carefully chose where the trees are put, where the ponds are put. So, there are other things involved in it besides just being pretty and grass.”

During the exhibit, visitors can also learn about the thousands of veterans buried in these cemeteries. Some even served in the Revolutionary War.

Visitors can also learn more about the tombstones themselves, like what the specific symbols on the tops of the tombstones mean.

“What really caught my eye was the symbols on the gravestones. I knew they were there, I go to cemeteries, but I had no idea what they were about,” Schurrer said. “You know, seeing a little lamb on there I assumed it was probably a child or something, but each symbol means something completely different.”

Edwards said that the work put into this exhibit is a big reason why the community should come and enjoy the stories.

“Our curatorial team worked tirelessly to research and develop stories, not of the ‘usual suspects,’ but of the people you may have never heard of before,” she said via email. “We used a variety of records in our research and they are evident in the panels, maps, photographs, documents, newspaper articles, and more.”

One story that will be told will be the story of the Fraquelli cousins, who, according to Schurrer, carved the gravestones. They would also import granite from Maine, which was shipped by train.

“Personally, I love the story of Frank Fraquelli and his connection with Barre, Vermont,” Edwards said. “My great grandfather was a stone mason from Italy so his story particularly resonated with me.”

Edwards said that the exhibit is broken up into five parts: the historical timeline, cemetery design, Royal Oak Veterans, Monument Makers, and symbolism.

In April, the Royal Oak Historical Society’s speaker program will be led by Amy Elliot Bragg, a cemetery enthusiast and director of the Historic Elmwood Cemetery Foundation, according to Edwards.

“The exhibit will be open through summer, so please stop in to see it,” Edwards said.

For more information on the Royal Oak Historical Society and the exhibit, visit royaloakhistoricalsociety.com.