When love calls: Fraser councilwoman resigns

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published August 4, 2025

Sutherland

FRASER — Dana Sutherland is the mayor pro tem and currently sits on the Fraser City Council. But the Aug. 12 meeting will be her last appearance as she and her boyfriend plan to move out of the city to pursue a life together.

Sutherland said she had around three months left in her term. When she ran for City Council, she was married and has since got a divorce. She met her boyfriend, Matt Binkowski, and said she fell in love.

“We decided to move in together and when we talked about where we wanted our life to be we really wanted to move to Detroit,” Sutherland said.

She also said she wanted to be closer to the city.

“I just kind of resigned for love,” Sutherland said. “My life is taking a different path than I thought it would.”

Binkowski recently resigned from the Clawson City Council, stating he fell in love.

Sutherland’s resignation and it will be effective after the Aug. 12 meeting.

She has been on the council for around four years.

Fraser Mayor Michael Lesich said he appreciated her service to the city and said she’s great. He said he’s enjoyed serving on the council with her.

“It’s like any city council, we don’t always agree, but I’ve always felt that she was somebody I could talk to, work through issues and we can find common ground,” Lesich said.

Sutherland said the idea of moving in together came up around the winter holidays in 2024 with plans to move out in fall of 2025.

“It just kind of ended up moving a little bit faster than we had anticipated,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland said she is grateful for the opportunity to be on council and for everyone who voted for her.

“I hope that I’ve made them proud,” Sutherland said.

She went on to say being on council was a big deal for her as she grew up in low-income housing in Fraser.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve,” Sutherland said. “The other thing was just that I hope that they are an open and loving and forward-thinking community because I really think that is what will help get Fraser to where residents say that they desire to be.”

Sutherland said she never thought she’d move out of Fraser.

“Sometimes life doesn’t turn out the way you expect it and I’m very, very fortunate that mine has turned out the way that it has because I am very happy,” Sutherland said. “But I will miss Fraser. Fraser is home. Yeah, I just wish them the best.”

Sutherland said that though there are different personalities on the City Council currently, there has also been thoughtful collaboration.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Mayor Lesich and the work that he puts in and the amount of care and dedication he puts into the city of Fraser,” Sutherland said. “He is absolutely an amazing advocate to have for the city of Fraser. The residents are very, very lucky to have him.”

Sutherland’s seat is up for election in November and Lesich said he is not sure if there is time to fill the seat until the election. Usually, the next highest vote-getter from the last election would fill the seat, but everyone ran unopposed at the time.

“It wouldn’t happen until October and then the seat would be filled in November,” Lesich said. “So I’m not sure that we’ll get that seat filled right now.”

Lesich said he will miss Sutherland.

“I think she made a positive impact on our city,” he said.