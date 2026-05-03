‘West Side Story’ takes center stage

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published May 3, 2026

Warren Consolidated Schools Performing Arts senior Sierra Meesseman, left, as Maria and senior Nolan Martin as Tony perform this month in the school’s production of “West Side Story.” Photo provided by Erik Hart

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STERLING HEIGHTS — For the past several weeks, the talented students of the Warren Consolidated Schools Performing Arts program have been rehearsing the classic musical “West Side Story.”

They’ve been learning their lines, getting the choreography down and making sure everything runs smoothly backstage. The cast is ready to bring the show center stage” at 7 p.m. May 15-16 and at 2 p.m. May 17.

The musical is set in the mid-1950s in New York City’s Upper West Side. The show is based on the rivalry between two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds known as the Jets and the Sharks. The young protagonist, Tony, a former member of the Jets and best friend of the gang’s leader, Riff, falls in love with Maria, the sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks. Senior Sierra Meesseman plays Maria, and senior Nolan Martin was cast as Tony.

The production marks two milestones for Director Erik Hart as he celebrates his 25-year anniversary with WCSPA and his 100th production. Hart wanted to make sure “West Side Story” was authentic, so he traveled to Puerto Rico and to New York City several times, to better understand the cultural and social contexts that shape the story, scenery and costume designs.

“West Side Story” will be performed at Sterling Heights High School, 12901 15 Mile Road, the home of WCSPA. The show is recommended for middle school audiences and older. For tickets, go to wcspa.net.