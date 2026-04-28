City-owned pickleball facility on track for summer debut

Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois says the Sterling Heights Athletic Hub will appeal to pickleball and table tennis players of all skill levels. “The way the facility is being built and the amenities that are in here are going to be second to none,” he says.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 28, 2026

A rendering shows the proposed interior of the new Sterling Heights Athletic Hub. Image provided by the city of Sterling Heights

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“It's not just the activity that you're playing, it’s the socialization. I think that's endearing to a lot of players. And anybody can play it." Kyle Langlois , Sterling Heights parks and recreation director

STERLING HEIGHTS — A public pickleball palace is taking shape in Sterling Heights.

The $10 million project — a key piece of a millage voters approved in November 2024 — is on track to debut in late June or early July, promising a top-notch experience for players of all skill levels.

Now officially known as the Sterling Heights Athletic Hub, the spacious open-concept building will feature six table tennis and nine pickleball courts, including a “championship” court with viewing stands for special matches or occasions. Other amenities include multiple seating options, a pro shop for equipment purchases and a self-serve cafe space.

The under-renovation building on Van Dyke Avenue near 15 Mile Road formerly housed an F&M drug store and was most recently a Spirit Halloween location.

Kyle Langlois, the city’s parks and recreation director, gave a guided tour of the Athletic Hub to a reporter for the Sentry in late April, where crews were seen working from floor to ceiling preparing the building. Completed projects include a new roof and upgraded heating and cooling system. Parking lot improvements are forthcoming.

“It was a challenge to find building space that met all of the needs,” Langlois said. “Finding something large enough to fit what we told the residents we were going to build … and this really checked off a lot of boxes for it. The size is great. We're able to fit everything that we hoped for in here.”

Langlois said the city is committed to providing a high-quality complex with first-class materials and features that enhance the playing experience. Pickleball courts will be enclosed with a special noise-dampening glass while the slightly cushioned courts come from the company that provides surfaces for the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The table tennis area will be equally premium and universal.

“We're outfitting that space with high-end tables,” Langlois said. “The same tables that are used in the U.S. Open and Paralympics, so they will be wheelchair accessible. We wanted to make sure that as we look at being inclusive, the design of the tables can accommodate wheelchairs, and we definitely hit the mark.”

The decibels from play will be further curtailed through a special ceiling coating and wall treatments designed to absorb sound.

Wall-mounted monitors will alert individuals when their court or table time is ready. Televisions will also be placed throughout the facility.

What a racquet

Pickleball is an activity that has seen astounding expansion nationwide and is the fastest growing sport for the past five years, according to surveys conducted by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

Langlois said reasons behind the popularity include the game’s fast pace, low cost and widespread accessibility.

“You don't have to be a superstar athlete to participate,” he said, adding that the small courts also contribute to camaraderie and hospitality.

“It's not just the activity that you're playing, it’s the socialization,” he said. “I think that's endearing to a lot of players. And anybody can play it. You can have a 10-year-old playing alongside a 30-year-old playing alongside their grandparent, and everybody can play the game and be on a pretty common level.”

The Athletic Hub will offer drop-in play and have courts available for beginning, intermediate and advanced players. The facility is free for Sterling Heights residents and $5 for nonresident players. Loaner equipment will be available for newcomers to the sport, and a series of learn-to-play classes and programs are planned. Courts will also be available for rent.

The facility is scheduled to be open seven days a week, except during the summer months, when it will be closed on Sundays.

The city currently has indoor pickleball play at its senior center and community center buildings, where it will continue to be offered once the Athletic Hub opens, albeit on a reduced schedule.

Although a contingent of pickleballers who play regularly at the senior center have previously expressed concern about the future of play at that site and worries about how they will be accommodated at the new building, Langlois said the city is striving to meet everyone’s demands.

“There's a senior demographic that likes to play with just seniors. And that's OK,” he said. “But we have found that there's a whole world of people that need to be able to play, too. And when it's a full taxpayer-funded facility, having separate groups becomes challenging for us.”

By dividing courts amongst different skill levels, however, the city is hoping everyone will be satisfied.

“We want to make this an inclusive place where people can come to learn and just enjoy being with their neighbors and fellow athletes here,” Langlois said. “So, we hear the concerns from the senior population. And that's why we're going to continue to provide opportunities (at the senior center) if just playing with seniors is something they're interested in.”

Overall, Langlois said the Athletic Hub is expected to be a popular destination.

“We do think that once this opens, people are going to be pretty pleased with the way it's operated,” Langlois said. “The way the facility is being built and the amenities that are in here are going to be second to none.”

Not a fad

The Sterling Heights Athletic Hub is believed to be the only municipality-run pickleball-specific enterprise in Michigan. Jackson County owns a building that houses pickleball play, but the space is leased to and managed by a private company.

According to Blair Cremeens, founder and president of the Michigan Pickleball Association, Sterling Heights is pioneering a new public model with its Athletic Hub.

“It's definitely new to Michigan,” he said. “It's very common for municipalities to have a parks and rec program, even indoor facilities that have multiple sports and different things. It's very unusual to have a dedicated pickleball facility.”

Cremeens, whose nonprofit organization promotes pickleball through lessons, leagues and other means, confirmed that the sport is wildly popular and has evolved from a more senior citizen-oriented activity to all ages. He said the past few years have seen significant increases in the 18-35 age demographic as well as rising popularity among women.

He said the Sterling Heights Athletic Hub will compete with private clubs such as Bash Pickleball Club in Warren, Metro Pickleball in Clinton Township and Greystone Pickleball Club in Auburn Hills, but will be more affordable “because they have the government behind it.”

Cremeens said there is some concern among private clubs of an oversaturation in the pickleball marketplace but said there’s no sign of a slowdown in interest.

“Pickleball is experiencing constant continual growth and it's hard to even define or explain,” he said. “If you asked me 10 years ago did I think, 10 years later, it would still be seeing extreme growth, I would have said no. That's not what's happened. What continues to happen is our demographics change, grow and expand.”

Sterling Heights officials agree that the sport’s future is big and bright.

“Pickleball is not a fad and it's only going to continue to grow,” Langlois said. “So having a dedicated space like this will prove to be, I think, very beneficial to our residents.”

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.