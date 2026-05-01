Field set for 2026 elections

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 1, 2026

Advertisement

MACOMB COUNTY — This year’s field of candidates seeking state and federal offices representing Sterling Heights has been finalized.

Voters this summer and fall will make choices for Michigan’s top elected officials — governor, attorney general and secretary of state — along with representatives for state Senate and House districts.

At the national level, Sterling Heights residents will cast ballots for an open U.S. Senate seat and choose among candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Aug. 4 primary election will narrow the field of candidates and set the stage for the Nov. 3 general election.

Locally, Sterling Heights is touched by three Michigan House districts and three Michigan Senate districts.

In state Senate District 10, which in addition to Sterling Heights includes parts of Warren, Center Line and Detroit, the candidates are Democrats Mark Anthony Murphy Jr., Natalie Price and Amanda Treppa. Michelle Nard is the lone Republican candidate. Incumbent Paul Wojno is ineligible to run again due to term limits.

In state Senate District 9, which covers parts of Sterling Heights, Utica, Rochester, Rochester Hills, Troy and Oakland Township, incumbent Republican Michael Webber is unopposed in the primary. Democrats vying for a spot on the November ballot are Theresa Brooks, Brendan Johnson and Ren Nushaj.

In state Senate District 3, which includes parts of Sterling Heights, Warren and other cities, candidates on the Democratic side are Mohammed Alam, John Conyers III, LeJuan Council, LaTanya Garrett, Korey Hall, Adam Hollier, Gary Hunter, Kimberly Hill Knot, Toinu Reeves, Abraham Shaw and Eboni Taylor. Mark Ashley Price is the lone Republican candidate. Incumbent Stephanie Chang, a Democrat, is term limited.

In state House District 57, which covers parts of Sterling Heights, Troy and Madison Heights, incumbent Republican Thomas Kuhn and Democrat Tom Turner face no primary challengers.

Likewise, in District 58, which covers a majority of Sterling Heights, incumbent Republican Ron Robinson and Democrat Katrina Manetta are the only candidates.

In District 61, which includes the southeast part of Sterling Heights along with Clinton Township and Mount Clemens, incumbent Democrat Denise Mentzer is challenged by Mahbube Khan. The Republican candidates are John Grossenbacher and Robert Wojtowicz.

Sterling Heights voters this year will also help elect a new member of Congress for the 10th District. Democrats on the primary ballot are Tim Greimel, a former state representative and mayor of Pontiac; Christina Hines, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor; and Eric Chung, an attorney and former U.S. Department of Commerce employee.

Republicans in the race are Michael Bouchard, a military veteran and son of longtime Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard; Robert Lulgjuraj, a former prosecuting attorney in Wayne and Macomb counties; Steffan Demetropoulos, a U.S. Army veteran and construction manager; and Justin Kirk, an attorney and former legislative intern for one-time Congressman Paul Mitchell.

The 10th District is currently represented by Republican John James, who is running for Michigan governor.

Candidates vying to replace retiring U.S. Senator Gary Peters are Democrats Abdul El-Sayed, Mallory McMorrow and Haley Stevens. Republicans in the race are Mike Rogers and Bernadette Smith.

Macomb County races include county executive, where incumbent Democrat Mark Hackel is challenged by Republican Richard Moore. Nonpartisan candidates for a six-year term on the 16th Circuit Court in Macomb County are Jeremy Fisher, Mariell Lehman, James Spagnuolo and Genevieve Taylor.

Candidates for Michigan governor include Republicans Mike Cox, John James, Perry Johnson, Aric Nesbitt and Ralph Rebandt. Democrats in the race are Jocelyn Benson, Christopher Swanson and Kim Thomas. Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will appear on the November ballot as an Independent.

Candidates for Michigan attorney general and secretary of state have already been chosen by their respective political parties. Republican Anthony Forlini, Macomb County’s current elected clerk, will face Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in the general election for secretary of state. Democrat Eli Savit faces Republican Doug Lloyd for attorney general.

Voters in November will also elect governing board members for the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

Statewide voters will also say yes or no to the question of holding a Michigan Constitutional Convention. A 1960 law mandates this question be on the ballot every 16 years.