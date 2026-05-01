City making plans for nation’s 250th birthday celebration

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 1, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — The United States is marking its 250th birthday this year and Sterling Heights is joining the party.

Melanie Davis, the city’s community relations director, laid out plans during an April 28 budget hearing presentation to City Council. Events and activities range from an art contest geared toward younger residents to a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

“We have a lot of different projects planned and collaboration with a couple of different departments,” Davis said about the city’s United States Semiquincentennial plans.

First up is a citywide bookmark design contest conducted in collaboration with the Sterling Heights Public Library and the city’s volunteer Historical Commission and Arts Commission.

“We’re going to have a public call for entries with age categories and possibly America-250 themed prompts, like history, civic pride, Sterling Heights’ connection, what America means to me, etc.,” Davis said. “The winning designs will be printed and distributed through the library and at events through the remainder of the year.”

A larger undertaking will see the city recruit 250 residents to wish America a happy birthday. Twenty-five individuals will be filmed offering remarks at 10 “iconic” locations throughout the city, such as the historic Upton House and the Hall Road “Halo.”

“We have a script with a short, consistent greeting format to enable a cohesive final cut,” Davis said, adding that participants will include “a diverse representation of residents by age, neighborhoods, background, civic groups and more.

The locations have been selected for visual identity and community recognition.”

The completed video will be used on the city’s TV station, website, social media and elsewhere.

The city is also planning to place commemorative 250th anniversary banners near Dodge Park and Utica roads and at the Sterling Heights Community Center. A patriotic fireworks display is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, at Dodge Park and a special drone show tied to the Semiquincentennial is set for the city’s signature Sterlingfest event in late July.

Sterling Heights will also participate in a statewide initiative on July 8 with a 6 p.m. public reading of the Declaration of Independence at Stevenson High School.

“We will host 250 staff and residents on the football field, arranged in the shape of a two, a five, and a zero,” Davis said, adding the event will also be filmed for broadcast and later use.

“This is a great way to participate in a unified statewide movement of civic reflection,” Davis said, “And so far it looks like we will be the only community in Macomb County participating.”