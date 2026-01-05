Wayne State to host Born in Detroit Baseball Camp

Wayne State University baseball players and coaches speak to participants during a Born in Detroit baseball camp.

Photos provided by Wayne State University

By: Scott Bentley | Metro | Published January 5, 2026

Youth participants listen to instructions at Wayne State University during a previous Born in Detroit Baseball Camp.

DETROIT — Registration is open for all four sessions of the Born in Detroit Baseball Camp that will be held at the Wayne State University athletics campus on Jan 31 and Feb 7.

The sessions will be broken up by position and age and will all take place at Harwell Field and the Doris J. & Donald L. Duchene Sr. Athletic Facility.

“This event is a great opportunity for our programs to connect with the motivated participants and empower them by providing both educational and impactful experiences that will help their development and carry over to their high school and youth baseball seasons," Wayne State University head coach Ryan Kelley said in a press release. “Our dedicated coaches, staff, team and partners like Born in Detroit help make this opportunity come together.”

Sessions one and two will focus on pitching development and will be held on Jan 31. Session one will be for ages 8-13 and will take place from noon to 2 p.m., and session two will be for ages 14-18 and will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The pitching development sessions will focus on arm care, strength and conditioning education, drills and bullpens. Participants will also have the opportunity to work with current Wayne State University baseball players and members of the Wayne State coaching staff, who will also lead classroom instruction.

Sessions three and four will focus on hitting and offensive development and take place on Feb 7. Session one will be for 8- to 13-year-olds and will be held from noon to 2 p.m., and session four will be for ages 14-18 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wayne State will provide detailed hitting instruction; strength, speed and flexibility education; instruction on the mental aspects of hitting; and base running drills. According to Wayne State’s press release on the camp, participants can anticipate a high volume of repetitions in a fun atmosphere hosted by Wayne State players and staff.

“The baseball camp at Wayne State is an extraordinary opportunity for Born IN Detroit to support our city’s youth and foster the development of the next generation of players.”Anthony Tomey, co-owner of Born in Detroit, said in the press release.

Tomey was a standout pitcher who played for Detroit Catholic Central and Eastern Michigan University before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 30th round of the 2003 MLB Amateur Draft. He then played minor league baseball for the Tigers and Dodgers organizations until 2008.

“We’re honored to help young athletes build their skills and confidence on the baseball field,” Tomey said in the release.

The Born in Detroit brand was trademarked in 2015 by brothers Michael and Anthony Tomey, and brothers George and Alex Bourkoulas. The brand has officially licensed apparel for the Tigers, Lions, Red Wings and Pistons as well as a handful of local colleges.

All participants will receive a Born in Detroit T-shirt.

The cost for each baseball session is $75. Register for sessions at WayneStateBaseballCamps.com.



