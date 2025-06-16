Washington man convicted of 2023 stabbings, murder

By: Alyssa Ochss | C&G Newspapers | Published June 16, 2025

Shane Burns

ST. CLAIR SHORES/ROSEVILLE — According to a press release, a resident of Washington, Michigan has been convicted of multiple charges related to a murder and stabbing that took place in 2023.

Shane Burns, 33, was convicted in Macomb County Circuit Court.

The stabbings occurred on May 17, 2023, in the cities of Roseville and St. Clair Shores.

According to the release, Burns was found guilty of homicide-murder first degree (premeditated), which carries a sentence of life without parole; assault with intent to murder, punishable by any number of years up to life in prison; and various weapons-related charges.

Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steve Fox prosecuted the case and Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Faunce presided over the six-day trial. The jury took around 20 minutes to deliberate and come back with a final verdict.

“Today’s verdict brings a measure of justice to the victims of this horrific attack. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, who have shown extraordinary strength. We hope this conviction offers them some solace. I want to thank the investigators, first responders, and our prosecution team for their tireless work. While nothing can undo the harm caused, we remain committed to pursuing justice for all victims of violent crime,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the emailed press release.

During the incident, 60-year-old Cheryl Ryan-Parsley lost her life in Roseville. Robert Baecke, who was 43 at the time, was stabbed several times in St. Clair Shores.

The attack resulted in GoFundMe efforts that were created by relatives and employers for both victims at the time. Ryan-Parsley’s GoFundMe raised a little over $11,000, exceeding its $5,000 goal, and Baecke’s GoFundMe raised a little over $18,000.

Both the St. Clair Shores Police Department and the Roseville Police Department passed on information about the incident to school districts within their jurisdiction. All three St. Clair Shores districts decided to keep students indoors for the duration of the incident while Roseville police told its school districts to keep students inside.

According to the release, Warren police apprehended Burns the day of the incident and while in custody at the Roseville Police Department, he bit at his wrists.

“An officer ordered him to stop, and a struggle ensued,” the release stated. “Burns was able to grab a knife from the officer and slit his own wrist.”

St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen said in an emailed statement that the evidence in the case was “quite clear.”

“The jury returned the proper verdict of ‘guilty,’” Allen said in the email. “We anticipate a maximum sentence.”

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in an emailed statement that thanks to the efforts of two Warren police officers, the suspect was apprehended and “rightfully convicted.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those impacted by the horrible events of this tragic day,” Hawkins said in the email. “I have no doubt that the community is much safer now that this individual is off the streets. I am thankful for the efforts of our officers who, together with our law enforcement partners in Macomb County, helped bring this individual to justice.”

Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin said in an emailed statement that their prayers are still with the family and friends of Ryan-Parsley.

“The immediate teamwork of the law enforcement agencies of Macomb County got Burns in custody within hours,” Berlin said in the statement. “Roseville Detectives built a very solid case, and Burns was convicted on all charges within 22 minutes by the jury. The world is a safer place today with Burns being incarcerated for the rest of his life.”

Burns’ attorney, Elisha Oakes, could not be reached for comment.