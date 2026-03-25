Warren Mott students pledge to drive sober

Warren Police Department officers had students walk the line during a simulated road sobriety test while wearing goggles that simulated being under the influence of alcohol.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published March 25, 2026

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WARREN — Just before students went on spring break March 30 through April 6, Warren Mott High School held “Strive for a Better Drive” in an effort to promote safe driving among the teenagers.

Strive for a Better Drive also came just in time for prom and graduation season.

The annual event, held March 19 this year, reminded students of the dangers of drinking and driving and also how dangerous it is to text and drive. They also understood the consequences of what could happen when speeding, eating while driving, not paying attention when behind the wheel, and playing music too loudly.

Students in Tony Wright’s global financial citizenship courses organized a number of events in the gymnasium designed to provide different scenarios drivers face when on the road. Warren Mott is part of the Warren Consolidated Schools district.

Wright said he began the annual drive sober assemblies about 10 years ago after several students made some bad choices.

“The event is all about safe driving skills over spring break,” Wright said. “We’ve had a tremendous turnout. I’ve been doing this for 10 years. The last couple years have been fantastic.”

Eight stations were set up with various scenarios centered on distracted driving. At one spot, the students maneuvered scooters to understand the importance of staying in their lane while on the road. Warren police officers also had students try to walk a straight line during a road sobriety test while wearing the “drunk goggles” as if they had been drinking alcohol.

At another station, which was set up with chairs, the students were “pulled over” at a traffic stop for various driving infractions. They provided their driver’s license and insurance and were asked questions about why they were driving erratically.

By taking “Strive for a Better Drive,” students signed the “Choose to Drive Sober” banner promising they would practice safe driving during spring break. There was information, too, regarding pedestrian safety, and a video simulator that recorded reaction times when driving under the influence.

Senior Samira Ali was among the students that helped coordinate the event. She secured a $1,000 grant to help with expenses.

“I feel like everyone is enjoying it,” Ali said. “Everyone is learning how to stay safe while driving and they’re learning well.”

Another area was near a basketball net in which students wore “drunk goggles” that simulated impaired driving. The students had to try to make baskets while wearing the goggles. It was much harder than many of them anticipated as the exercise gave the students the idea of how drinking alcohol greatly affects a driver.

“A lot of people don’t expect it to be that difficult. They can’t do it,” said junior Colin Baker, who is also a member of the Warren Police Explorers, another group present at the event. “It shows them that it’s not a joke.”

The Warren Police Explorers is open to youth who have an interest in law enforcement. Through a partnership with the Warren Police Department, participants learn about what police officers do while on duty. They conduct hands-on activities, including CPR, responding to domestic disputes, traffic stops, arrest procedures and more.

Fitzgerald High School 2025 graduate Radif Islam went through the Warren Police Department Explorers program. He is now a student at Wayne State University in Detroit with aspirations to become a police officer.

Madison Nacy, a 2025 Cousino High School graduate, also went through the program and is now studying law enforcement at Baker College.

Warren Mott High School senior Akyha Lawson, a member of the Warren Police Department Explorers who wants to be a police officer, thought Strive for a Better Drive was valuable for the students dedicated to making good choices during spring break, prom and graduation season.

For more information about the Warren Police Department Explorers, go to warrenexplorers.org.

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.