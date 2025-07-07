Utica welcomes new Ford’s Garage location

Classic Ford vehicles appear ready for a fill up at old-fashioned gas pumps outside Ford’s Garage in Utica. The restaurant has a Ford Motor Co. theme.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published July 7, 2025

Featured Gallery (Click to view)

From left, Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino, Ford’s Garage owner Billy Downs and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel celebrate the grand opening of the Ford’s Garage restaurant in Utica on June 24. Photo by Erin Sanchez

UTICA — Community members from the Utica area recently welcomed a new Ford’s Garage restaurant location at 12575 Hall Road.

Ford’s Garage originally opened in Fort Myers, Florida, and has been franchising different restaurant locations since 2015 with a total of approximately 30 locations across eight states. The 1920s-garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Co., which enables the restaurant to use the company’s iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery.

“Ford’s Garage is known for premium burgers, craft beer, and classic American comfort food, but it’s the vintage vibe, immersive décor, and timeless hospitality that really sets us apart,” Britney Mumford, an account manager and training and development coordinator with Tilson PR, said in an email. “It’s a place where guests can relax, connect and experience a bit of nostalgia with every visit.”

The Utica location is a 7,989-square-foot restaurant owned by Ford’s Garage President Billy Downs, a franchisee since 2017. Downs also owns restaurant locations in Dearborn and Novi and plans to continue expansion across Michigan.

Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino said that, according to the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, more than 50,000 cars travel on Hall Road a day.

“We’re proud to open our third location to meet the demand for a Ford’s Garage in Macomb County,” Downs said in a press release. “There’s strong local loyalty to the Ford Motor Company brand. Guests come for the fun atmosphere, stay for the food and hospitality and keep coming back for that unbeatable combo.”

City officials were very involved with the efforts to put a Ford’s Garage in Utica.

“I worked closely with Billy Downs, the owner of Ford’s Garage, to ensure he had all the services he needed from the City,” Calandrino said in an email. “I also introduced him to key individuals who could help him promote his new restaurant.”

“The city of Utica was an outstanding partner from the beginning,” Mumford said in an email. “Their leadership was hands-on and supportive, helping navigate infrastructure needs and showing a clear commitment to welcoming new businesses and helping us succeed. It truly felt like a shared vision from day one.”

The Ford’s Garage location in Utica celebrated its grand opening from 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 24.

“Opening in Utica gives us the chance to be more than just a restaurant,” Mumford said in an email. “It’s an investment in the community to bring new jobs, partner with local organizations, and help draw visitors into the area. We’re excited to add to what’s already happening here.”

“We are very excited to have Ford’s Garage in Utica,” Calandrino said in an email. “I expect this location to become a destination. Ford’s Garage compliments our expanding collection of destination spots such as the LegaSea Aquarium, Jimmy John’s Field, and our excellent existing bars, restaurants, and retail businesses.”

For more information, visit fordsgarageusa.com.