Utica Puppy Parade brings out community members and their furry friends

The 2026 Utica Puppy Parade brings out community members and a variety of dogs to celebrate the efforts of local shelters and city officials during National Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 4, 2026

Steelia, from Rejoyceful Animal Rescue, was a guest of honor at the 2026 Utica Puppy Parade. Steelia was found in Detroit hunkering down in a makeshift den where three of her 10 newborn puppies were kept alive before being rushed to the emergency vet. Steelia had a severe infection and was borderline septic, which meant she needed to stay in Oakland Veterinary Referral Services for eight days to receive IV antibiotics and nutrition, while her puppies were bottle fed. Photo provided by the city of Utica

Ophelia was called in because someone thought she had been hit by a car. After getting her to the emergency vet right away, it was found that she was severely abused, as she had a broken femur and was covered in chemical burns. Photo provided by the city of Utica

Lorelei, from the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, was a guest of honor at the 2026 Utica Puppy Parade. She was found as a stray in a park in Southfield by a woman walking her dog. The woman was led into the woods by her dog, who found Lorelei. She was nearly frozen, blind, deaf and starving, and she was emaciated and had no fur due to a severe mange infection. Photo provided by the city of Utica

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UTICA — Many community members and their dogs came out on April 25 to participate in the 2026 Utica Puppy Parade in support of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month.

This was the sixth year for this annual event that was started as a response to two tragic cases of animal abuse in the city of Utica.

“We want everyone to know, in Utica, we take animal care serious,” Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino said. “We had a couple very serious cases of animal abuse, and this parade is a culmination of us reacting to that, trying to find a positive way to get the message out that we are not going to tolerate abuse to our animals.”

The parade is a partnership of the city of Utica and the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce. The event started with people walking with their pets from Grant Park to Pioneer Park, where various local organizations and vendors would be present for shopping purposes, educational purposes and to look at potential dogs up for adoption from various animal shelters.

The Humane Society of Macomb was present with some of its adoptable animals as well as some different toys, pet accessories and educational materials to pass out.

“We are a nonprofit no-kill shelter and we’ve been in Shelby since 1967 . . . and we adopt out our dogs and cats, and do events and educate the public,” Humane Society of Macomb humane educator Ania Grzeszczak said.

During the event, different rescue groups were awarded grants for their efforts to help dogs who have suffered from abuse. This year, the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce offered a $1,000 grant to one of the candidates while the Piper Foundation offered two $500 grants for two additional candidates. The $500 grants went to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group and the Peace Love and Paws Rescue, while A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue received the $1,000 grant.

“We also recognize these precious dogs as our ‘Guests of Honor’ each year,” Calandrino said in an email.

The guests of honor included Steelia from A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue, Ophelia from the Peace Love and Paws Rescue, and Lorelei from the Detroit Animal Welfare Group. All of these animals were found in dire circumstances and were helped by their respective rescue groups.

“We’re so proud that the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce should be a part of this process every year, and we continue our commitment into the future,” said John Johnson, president and CEO of the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce. “We’re dog peoples at the Johnson household, as all of you are, so we’re really honored to be able to be here, to be a part of making a difference in the lives of animals.”

For more information, visit cityofutica.org.