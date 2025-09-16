Utica Community Schools senior elected vice president of Key Club International

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published September 16, 2025

Luna Alaowad

UTICA — Luna Alaowad, a senior at the Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies, has been elected vice president of the student-led organization Key Club International.

Key Club International exists on the club, state and international levels, serving a wide array of people from all over the world through various service projects and events.

“On the club level, members engage in service projects through their community and our international partners such as UNICEF USA and the Thirst Project,” Alaowad said in an email. “On the state level, the board helps to get the state moving with dues and service projects and hosts the annual District Convention where members from across the state attend conferences, win state awards for the year, and elect the incoming state board.

“On the International level, we ensure that Key Club International is truly international as we focus on our mission of inclusivity and character building. We work with our international partners to provide service to people around the world, host online meetings with districts to ensure they are running smoothly and plan the largest student led convention in the world ‘Key Club International Convention,’ where members from across the world attend to host workshops, listen to speakers, meet each other, and elect the new international board; amongst many other things.”

Alaowad’s election marks a historic milestone as she becomes the highest-elected official in Key Club International ever from Utica Community Schools and the first Arab American to serve in this role. In her new role, she will represent thousands of members across more than 40 countries.

“As International Vice President I work on membership growth throughout the organization, plan and lead the largest webinar ‘Global Engagement Rally,’ serve as the main communicator with our international clubs to ensure they receive all opportunities that they can, and chair the Global Relations Committee,” Alaowad said in an email. “This year the international president and I are working on creating the 2026-2031 International Strategic Plan that encompasses the next pillars for the coming 5 years. This focuses on inclusivity, membership experience, etc.”

Alaowad joined Key Club in her freshman year with the goal of giving back to her community. That early commitment eventually led her to district-level leadership roles and, ultimately, to the organization’s international stage.

“From the very beginning of her freshman year, Luna lived and breathed Key Club. She volunteered at numerous events throughout our school and community and quickly found a home serving on the Michigan Key Club District Board in multiple capacities,” GLK-UAIS Key Club adviser Justin Spear said in a press release. “Luna’s ability to collaborate with people from all walks of life — plus her ability to light up a room with her can-do attitude and positivity — is exactly the kind of servant leadership that we need today.”

Outside of serving in her international position, Alaowad continues to volunteer at school events and remains engaged with the Michigan District of Key Club.

“Key Club has helped me to find my voice. I have always been an extrovert and loved public speaking. However, Key Club helped me to find a way to use my voice for positive change,” Alaowad said in a press release. “It has helped me to create a platform where I can advocate for early childhood development within UNICEF USA, speak up about issues with equity throughout the world and provide a platform for student leaders like me to do the same.”

For more information, visit uticak12.org.