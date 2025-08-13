Trustees vote to amend recreational vehicle ordinances

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published August 13, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — At their meeting on July 28, members of the Harrison Township Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to amend an ordinance regulating recreational vehicles.

This item was first brought up at the July 14 meeting according to documents attached to the July 28 agenda.

The new ordinance amendments set regulations and rules around off-road vehicles. It addresses an age limit for operation, speed limits, where these vehicles can be operated and parked, and more. The ordinance states the vehicles cannot be operated on public highways or in the right of ways in streets.

Harrison Township Clerk Adam Wit said the new ordinance amendments also goes over penalties for breaking any rules pertaining to ORVs and recreational vehicles.

At least one resident said safety issues, including sightline concerns along the roadway, prompted contact with the board about an ordinance amendment.

Township Treasurer Lawrence Tomenello said he had a resident contact him about a motor home backed up to the house around four feet from the road.

“The way I read it and what I explained to him is I would also interpret that as being a violation of this ordinance,” Tomenello said. “I just want to make sure that I provided him the right information based on the way the ordinance reads.”

Supervisor Kenneth Verkest said this is an interpretive issue. He explained sometimes the township has a right of way that is not a road, but it was established as a right of way. It is up to interpretation whether a ticket or violation is issued.

Township Attorney Robert Huth said the ordinance, as written, allows those writing the tickets to use discretion.

“So if somebody has their RV out there in their corner lot and people are unable to see oncoming traffic around a corner or a bicyclist or something to warn somebody, ‘Hey, you’re in the right of way,’ and if there’s pushback there’s an ability to write a ticket there,” Huth said.

Wit pointed out under a zoning ordinance it is already illegal to park in the right of way.

For more information on this ordinance change, visit the township website at harrisontownshipmi.gov and go to the agendas.