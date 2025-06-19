Tornado blows through Fraser

Severe weather brought reports of a tornado that touched down in Fraser in the early afternoon of June 18.

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published June 19, 2025

FRASER — Fraser residents experienced an outbreak of severe weather on June 18, as a tornado caused damage to trees, power lines and more.

Rich Pollman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac, confirmed in an email that it was a tornado that touched down in Fraser east of the Garfield Road and 14 Mile Road intersection. As of the morning of June 19, the team did not yet know what the severity of the tornado was.

After the early afternoon tornado, residents walked outside surveying the damage and helping others who had trees in their front yards. Many service vehicles headed out to the damaged areas, picking up trees and blocking off areas with downed power lines.

One resident called the damage “devastating” and “sad.” This resident also said that luckily no one was hurt.

William Justice, a Fraser resident, didn’t see the tornado touch down.

“All that I heard was the wind,” Justice said. “But I recognized the wind. Saw the back and everything was blowing.”

At the time of the interview, his power was still out, but he did not experience any property damage. Justice also had a generator going.

“They got out here really quick,” Justice said of the emergency and utility services.

He said his neighbors behind him had their power line pulled right out of their house.

The Fraser Department of Public Safety issued a statement, saying the city had downed trees, power lines and communication lines, and moderate flooding.

“The Fraser Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Works, and DTE are working actively to mitigate the damage and restore the area back to normal,” the statement said. “No injuries were reported during this event.”

In the statement, they also thanked Fraser residents and businesses for helping and volunteering their efforts.

“Please show patience and be mindful of your surroundings during this time as DTE works to restore power in the area,” the statement said.