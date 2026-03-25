Three Shrine educators recognized with Educator of the Year award

Julie Malloy teaches Shrine Catholic High School students music.

Photo provided by Anne Bates

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published March 25, 2026

Shrine Grade School students enjoy the train ride behind the golf cart. Photo provided by Anne Bates

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — Three Shrine Catholic School educators are being recognized for winning ‘Amazing Catholic Educator of the Year’ awards from The Catholic Foundation of Michigan.

In a Zoom call, the foundation announced the 2025-2026 award winners in March featuring Grade School Principal Scott Wisniewski and High School and Academy Vocal Music Director/Arts Instructional Lead Julie Malloy. Kindergarten teacher Kristina Zwolinski received an honorable mention.

According to a press release sent out by Shrine, following the awards, Wisniewski cruised around recess in a four wheeler, pulling a trainload of students.

The press release went on to say that Wisniewski is a unique character, wearing outlandish costumes to school with a T-shirt launcher held close.

“His exuberance is contagious, but he is serious about the school’s mission of exemplifying Christ in the spirituality of St. Therese of Lisieux and her ‘Little Way.’” the press release states.

“He brings such joy and energy to our school community,” Erika Zwolinski, grade school assistant principal and early childhood center director, said in a prepared statement.

Wisniewski’s career began in special education, according to the release. He has a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in special education from Western Michigan University, and a master’s in educational leadership from Madonna University.

In addition to teaching students with special needs in Pontiac, he taught students with emotional impairments at a secured detention facility.

“My approach comes from my work prior to principaling,” he said in a prepared statement. “Children in secured or detention facilities need safety, and their social-emotional wellbeing is key.”

Wisniewski strives to make the school environment fun for the students and is always trying to make it so that when they come to school, they want to stay in school.

“In the morning, I want them running in and not wanting to leave at the end of the day,” he said in a prepared statement.

Wisniewski is a father of five and also a coach, so his goal is to foster an environment where kids feel comfortable taking risks and know they are heard and seen, the press release states.

“His leadership fosters a culture where faith, academic excellence, genuine care, and fun allow every child to flourish,” Zwolinski said in the press release. “The love he has for Shrine Catholic Grade School is evident in the way he leads.”

The other winner of the educator awards, Julie Malloy, is located at Shrine Catholic High School, where she can be seen working with her award-winning choirs and performers.

Malloy won this award because of her work teaching students that music is not only a skill, but a way to serve, heal and to glorify God, the release states.

“I started in music when I was very young. I actually started in the theater, in late elementary school,” Malloy said. “I did a lot of that in high school, and I got my undergraduate degree in musical theater performance from Western Michigan.”

Following college, Malloy said, she went to New York where she performed in small shows for about six years. While there, she worked with a friend who was teaching music in one of the public schools.

“That sort of lit the spark, and I moved back to Michigan, went back to school to get my teaching certification, and then I started teaching here at Shrine right after that. And I have been here for 24 years,” she said.

One of her favorite memories of teaching comes from during the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was stuck inside and unable to come to school.

“The students would still continue to sing, even though we were at home,” she said. “And I am actually really proud of that, because the kids remained engaged and sort of found light or hope, I guess, in it, which was really neat. And then coming back to school when they did, it helped us coming back into the space, because we had still kept making music together.”

Malloy said she was very surprised to receive the award, but was very proud of herself and her accomplishments.

“I just really love my job. I really love my community. I love the kids that I work with and enjoy,” she said. “It actually means a lot. It’s a really huge honor for me, especially being a music teacher and being validated in what I provide in our educational system. So, it really means a lot to me to be a music teacher and also receive the award. And I really think that, like, if anything, it just reminds me that what I’m doing is super important.”

Shrine Catholic High School Principal Sarah Cerone said that Malloy is a great example of someone who represents what it means to be a Catholic educator, according to the press release.

“Mrs. Malloy is always creating opportunities for students to experience something meaningful,” Cerone said in a prepared statement. “She encourages students to participate in every aspect of our school productions, both on-stage and behind the scenes, helping them grow in confidence and creativity while building community. … This recognition is truly well deserved.”

Kindergarten teacher Zwolinski received an honorable mention during the awards. The press release says that each of her students has a winter hat that she crocheted specifically for them.

“She is an excellent model of our patroness, St. Therese, by doing small things with great love every day,” Erika Zwolinski, Kristina Zwolinski’s sister, said in a press release.

She said Kristina Zwolinski goes above and beyond to make every moment meaningful and memorable in the pivotal kindergarten year.

For more information on Shrine Schools, visit shrineschools.com.