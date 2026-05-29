Blessing of the Fleet scheduled for June 6

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 29, 2026

The Blessing of the Fleet honors those who have passed away and offers a blessing for a good and safe season boating season. Photo provided by Darla Rossini

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The Blessing of the Fleet brings together residents and officials to pray for a good season and honor those who have passed on.

Darla Rossini has been the fleet captain for over 10 years. She said the event is in its 68th year. Three friends who started the Jefferson Yacht Club proceeded to start the Blessing of the Fleet.

“It’s basically blessing all the boats, blessing that summer’s boating experience and those on the water,” Rossini said.

They also toll the bells for everyone who had died the year prior. It’s for everyone including members and family and friends of members.

“Which is a really beautiful thing that we do,” Rossini said.

A pastor is also in attendance to bless the fleet. There are musical guests including a barbershop quartet and a bagpiper.

“It’s a really beautiful ceremony and it’s only about an hour long,” Rossini said.

This year the event will start at 10 a.m. on June 6 at Watermark Bar and Grille. Rossini said the restaurant has been hosting the event for as long as she’s been the fleet captain.

The ceremony is open to the public and many public officials have attended in the past. Mayor Kip Walby makes an appearance every year.

They will have 20 boats at the harbor, and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division will be there. Once the program is done, the fleet of boats will circle a water cannon and one of the boats will throw a wreath into the water.

“Then we have carnations or flowers that each boat will circle that wreath and throw the flowers into the wreath in remembrance of those that have passed,” Rossini said.

Prayers are offered for a good and safe boating season.

Rossini said when she first became fleet captain, she intended to fill the position for a year.

“And all of a sudden 10 years passed,” Rossini said. “I’m still plugging along with it.”

She thinks the event is one of the most heartfelt things they do.

“It’s kind of like when spring comes and the flowers open and everything’s new again,” Rossini said. “That’s kind of what the blessing is. It’s what it feels like for boating season.”

At its meeting on May 18, the St. Clair Shores City Council gave the event a proclamation. Walby said it’s a really nice event and named a couple of things they do there.

“We appreciate you doing so much for our community,” Walby said.

Watermark is located at 24420 Jefferson Ave.